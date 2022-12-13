LAND TRANSFERS
November 30, 2022
November 30, 2022
Santhosh Kumar Boolean to Gilded Investments, LLC – Com SE Cor Sec 7-64-35..See Record
Hinge-Bac, LLC to Clear Creek Catering Company LLC – Two Tracts in Blk 52 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville..See Record
Larry A. Morast Revocable Trust, Carol Morast, Successor Trustee to Woodrow W. Dew – Tract Com NE Cor NE1/4 NE1/4Sec 13-63-36…See Record
Gary J. Herman and Carla J. Summa-Herman to Herman Revocable Living Trust, Carla J. Summa-Herman and Gary J. Herman, Trustees – Lot 23 Sunset Hills Subdivision Plat No. 3
Jerry and Jerrilynne Reese to Lena Joanne Allen – Lot 1 and N1/4 Lot 2 Blk 12 Torrances Addition to Maryville
December 1, 2022
William V. Welch Revocable Family Trust, Scott M. Welch, Successor Trustee to Glen R. Guide Trust – S1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 29-66-33..See Record
December 2, 2022
David F. Ellis to Joshua D. And Tiffany A. Hughes – Lots 15, 16 Blk 17 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
December 5, 2022
Donnis L. and Mabel J. Hood to Nodaway County Family Farm, LLC – 1/2 Interest S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-65-35
