MUNICIPAL COURT

December 1

Lindsey Coffman, St. Joseph, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Austin Nelson, Clinton, Littering, $400

Revanth K. Muktavarapu, Misc. peace disturbance, $450

Robert W. Hutton, Blythesdale, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation

Mitchell D. Lamar, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

Cory R. Knight, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Josie L. Fredricks, Maryville Operate motor vehicle in careless and reckless manner, Failure to register vehicle; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Starla K. Ely, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Kacie E. Lapsley, Speeding, 20-25 mph over; Failure to appear; Failure to appear, warrant issued

Mitchell Cosbey, Maryville, Littering, $50

Ebony Haynes, Nashville, Tennessee, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient with; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Ezekiel J. Morrow, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and reckless manner, $125; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100

Lincoln T. Pope, Pickering, Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation;  Littering, $200

Rebecca A. Flester, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Claude D. D Pitts, Altus, Oklahoma, Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Timothy R. Waldroop, Elmo, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50; Failure to appear, $50

Mark A. Wiggins, Waycross, Georgia, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Wiliam G. Heim, Neloa, Iowa, Disorderly conduct, $100; Minor in possession, $200

Thomas J. Tuner, Neola, Iowa, Minor in possession, $200

Isaac M. Harrision, Minor in possession, $200

Emely Sandoval, Sedalia, Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC of .02 or more, $200

Austin S. Tounsand, Savannah, Disorderly conduct, $500; Resisting arrest, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation; Assault on law enforcement offer, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation

Casey J. Cayton Jr., Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Tyler D. Marriott, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Violet C. Johnston, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Dalton R. C. McDonnell, Failure to appear, $50

Alexander E. Parsley, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Eric J. Shipley, Burlington Jct., Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Stephen E. Stevens, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Madison E. Fentiman, Failure to appear, $100

Lane M Reidlinger, Clyde, Operate vehicle in careless and reckless manner, $100; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation; Disorderly conduct, $500

Malori D. Moellenberndt, Grant City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Austin L. Matthews, Possession of marijuana, $100

Alvion L. Page, Possession of marijuana, $100

Taylor A. Deen, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Shawn Mackey, Maryville, Display, possess plates of another, $25; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $200

Alex L. Rinehart, Hatfiled, Defective equipment, $250

Kenneth G. Weaver, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Tina N. Baker, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Kevin R. Pruitt, Maryville, Expired plates, $50.50

Payton M. Aguirre, Liberty, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Breanna E. Chappell, Savannah, Failed to register vehicle, $25

Jessica A. Stoll, Hopkins, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident $125

Mackenzie M. Buyas, Maryville, Defective equipment, $188.50

Ryan L. Wyllie, Pickering, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Andrea L. McCampbell, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

