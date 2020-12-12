MUNICIPAL COURT
December 1
Lindsey Coffman, St. Joseph, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Austin Nelson, Clinton, Littering, $400
Revanth K. Muktavarapu, Misc. peace disturbance, $450
Robert W. Hutton, Blythesdale, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation
Mitchell D. Lamar, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Cory R. Knight, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Josie L. Fredricks, Maryville Operate motor vehicle in careless and reckless manner, Failure to register vehicle; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Starla K. Ely, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Kacie E. Lapsley, Speeding, 20-25 mph over; Failure to appear; Failure to appear, warrant issued
Mitchell Cosbey, Maryville, Littering, $50
Ebony Haynes, Nashville, Tennessee, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient with; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Ezekiel J. Morrow, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and reckless manner, $125; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100
Lincoln T. Pope, Pickering, Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Rebecca A. Flester, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Claude D. D Pitts, Altus, Oklahoma, Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Timothy R. Waldroop, Elmo, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50; Failure to appear, $50
Mark A. Wiggins, Waycross, Georgia, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Wiliam G. Heim, Neloa, Iowa, Disorderly conduct, $100; Minor in possession, $200
Thomas J. Tuner, Neola, Iowa, Minor in possession, $200
Isaac M. Harrision, Minor in possession, $200
Emely Sandoval, Sedalia, Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC of .02 or more, $200
Austin S. Tounsand, Savannah, Disorderly conduct, $500; Resisting arrest, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation; Assault on law enforcement offer, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation
Casey J. Cayton Jr., Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Tyler D. Marriott, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Violet C. Johnston, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dalton R. C. McDonnell, Failure to appear, $50
Alexander E. Parsley, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Eric J. Shipley, Burlington Jct., Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Stephen E. Stevens, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Madison E. Fentiman, Failure to appear, $100
Lane M Reidlinger, Clyde, Operate vehicle in careless and reckless manner, $100; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation; Disorderly conduct, $500
Malori D. Moellenberndt, Grant City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Austin L. Matthews, Possession of marijuana, $100
Alvion L. Page, Possession of marijuana, $100
Taylor A. Deen, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Shawn Mackey, Maryville, Display, possess plates of another, $25; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $200
Alex L. Rinehart, Hatfiled, Defective equipment, $250
Kenneth G. Weaver, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tina N. Baker, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Kevin R. Pruitt, Maryville, Expired plates, $50.50
Payton M. Aguirre, Liberty, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Breanna E. Chappell, Savannah, Failed to register vehicle, $25
Jessica A. Stoll, Hopkins, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident $125
Mackenzie M. Buyas, Maryville, Defective equipment, $188.50
Ryan L. Wyllie, Pickering, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Andrea L. McCampbell, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50