COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, November 29.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Inventory Transfer/Disposal forms; Invoice to John Sportsman for backflow inspection. Sheriff to Omigo Software for software maintenance; to ICS Jail Supplies for supplies; to Kelly Tire & Exhaust, Inc. for tires (Units 707 & 708.)
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Northwest Newsflash newsletter; Blue Cross Blue Shield prescription drug list (effective January 1, 2023); (effective January 1, 2023); FY2023 Missouri State Public Defender request.
• A call was made to Geist Heating regarding two units that are not working correctly. Elevator inspections were conducted on the elevators at both the Administration Building and the Courthouse. A call was made to the Department of Public Safety- Department of Fire Safety requesting information about elevator inspections. Left a message at IHP Industrial regarding an invoice on boiler start-up.
• The commission discussed the procedure and documentation needed to abandon a portion of a road in Polk Township. A letter was drafted to send out certified to the landowners whose property touches the portion of the road that will be abandoned. A public hearing date has been set for December 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the office of the County Commission. The abandonment is of the East 152 feet of County Road 1051, also known as Vance Drive in Section 24, Township 64 North, Range 35 West in Nodaway County, Missouri. A resident stopped in to compliment the township on work done on his road.
• The commission discussed the possibility of a portion of a road being abandoned in Independence Township.
• Presentation of ARPA funds to Maryville Optimist Club, represented by Rick and Sheila Smail and to the New Nodaway Humane Society, represented by Ray Courter, Crystal Ware, Wes Rockwood, Wendy Combs, Kayce Fish and Aurora Blake. Also present: Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. Returned a call to Chad Higdon, Director at Second Harvest Food Pantry, to discuss a donated amount to Second Harvest. The commission agreed to give $15,000.
• A Nodaway Township individual stopped in to discuss septic tank rules. He was referred to the Department of Natural Resources.
• Reviewed the final signed Resolution and Unanimous Consent by the Tiffany Care Center Board of Directors to assign the Nodaway Nursing Home lease.
• Jackie Cochenour, director and Sheriff Randy Strong met with the commission to review the wrap up of the one-year Department of Public Safety grant that ends on November 30, 2022. Cochenour reviewed where she is at in the final submission process for funds that will come back to Nodaway County as this was a pass-through grant. The binder will be turned in to Jenkins initially to put receipt documentation together with claim paperwork and then turned over to the county clerk to store. Unused local funds donated to the advocacy center were returned or checks submitted to new recipients per the request of the donating group. A news release is being drafted to send to the local media. Also present: Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, looked at a road issue on Road #750 in White Cloud Township and tube replacements on Road #430 and #652 both in Jackson Township.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, December 1
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Adds and Abates (October and November 2022); invoice to MTE. Public Administrator to Taryn Henry, P.C. for FY2023 legal retainer; Sheriff to SGAmmo.com for supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Opioid Settlement updates; New hire letter for part-time employee in the Sheriff’s Department
• A call was made to Sleek Creek Heating and Cooling to get updates on heating/air conditioner units on the Administration Center.
• The commission took a call from two county residents regarding questions on the Acciona Energy solar farm.
• Major Scott Wedlock stopped in to discuss the County Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant through the Missouri American Rescue Plan Act. Amy Dowis at Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments is planning to come in next week to discuss what is needed to apply for this grant
• Discussed the possibility of a portion of a road being abandoned in Independence Township. A letter was drafted to send out certified to the landowners whose property touches the portion of the road that will be abandoned. A public hearing date has been set for December 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the office of the county commission. The abandonment is of County Road 234, starting .20 of a mile North of County Road 233 (also known as Panther Road) and abandoned completely to the North end of Section 8 and 9, Township 65 North, Range 33 West, Nodaway County, Missouri.
• The November expense and revenue budget report was presented for review.