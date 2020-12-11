MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
November 22
12:40 a.m. – 200 block E. 1st – Erica N Sandoval, 19, Lee’s Summit – Minor in possession; Rylee E. Sensenich, 19, St. Catharine – Minor in possession; Zachary J. Elgert, 20, Savannah – Minor in possession; Tristan A. Lynch, 20, La Plata – Minor in possession; Failure to display headlamps
November 24
8:06 a.m. – 800 block N. Main – Lost/stolen property – Ongoing investigation
November 27
9:47 a.m. – 100 block N. Water – Holly E. Carlson, 41, Maryville – Dog at large, Harboring a vicious animal
2:13 p.m. – 100 block N. Depot – Kristen L. Rhodes, 39, Independence – No valid driver’s license; Displaying the plates of another; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
2:27 p.m. – 800 block S. Laura – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
November 28
11:47 a.m. 1500 block S. Munn – Jacob R. Davenport, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession, Disorderly conduct
2:44 p.m. – 1600 block E. 1st – Resisting arrest – Ongoing investigation
5:12 p.m. – 800 block E. 3rd – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
December 2
8:05 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Josie L. Fredricks, 41, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
December 7
9:29 a.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Recovered property – Drug paraphernalia
Accidents
November 20
2:40 p.m. – S. Main & E. Thompson – Driver 1: Elizabeth A. Burley, 22, Maryville; Driver 2: Zachary L. Carr, 23, Sheridan
November 28
10:40 a.m. – S. Main & W. South Hills – Driver 1: Tony A.M. Esher, 20, Hiawatha, Kansas; Driver 2: Kenneth R. Wallace, 54, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving
November 30
7:05 p.m. – S. Main & W. South Hills Dr. – Driver 1: Dale L. Midland, 88, Maryville; Driver 2: Nolan L. Ham, 21, St. Joseph