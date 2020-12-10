COURT NEWS
November 24
Judge Robert Rice
Jeremy A. Smith, Bolckow, Failed to drive on the right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Thomas J. Affuso, Skidmore, Property damage, second degree, $1
John L. Spire, Parnell, Failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load, $250; Operate motor carrier vehicle on tires fabric exposed, inferior load rate, groove depth, $250
Logan M. Brewer, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jeromey D. Moore, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Brandon L. Harber, Tarkio, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
December 7
Judge Roger Prokes
Ethan B. Karr, St. Joseph, Domestic assault, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Roy R. Kunkle III, St. Joseph, Assault, first degree, five years Department of Correction, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation; Unlawful use of weapon, 130 days county jail, credit for time served
Evan C. Hurley, Maryville, Delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 15 days shock incarceration