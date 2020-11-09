MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
October 23
10:12 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Kristen N. Mosher, 27, St. Joseph – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
12:08 p.m. – 800 block E. South Ave. – Anthony L. Hurst, 32, Bedford, Iowa – No valid driver’s license
October 24
9:45 a.m. – 100 block E. 3rd – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
October 25
6:19 p.m. – 700 block E. 7th – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
October 26
1:19 p.m. – 500 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
11:13 p.m. – 200 block E. 3rd – Lincoln T. Pope, 19, Pickering – Minor in possession
October 29
8:16 a.m. – 400 block N. Main – Financial exploitation – Ongoing investigation
October 30
11:55 a.m. – 700 block Prather Ave. – Animal neglect – Ongoing investigation
12:19 p.m. – 100 block N. Depot – Andrea D. Morrow, 38, Maryville – No valid driver’s license
2:00 p.m. – 400 block W. Lieber – Larceny from motor vehicle– Ongoing investigation
5:40 p.m. – 100 block N. Market – Assault – Ongoing investigation
10:20 p.m. – 300 block N. Buchanan – William G. Heim, 18, Neola – Minor in possession, Disorderly conduct; Thomas J. Turner, 189, Neola – Minor in possession; Isaac M. Harrison, 18, Neola – Minor in possession
October 31
1:45 a.m. – 400 block N. College Dr. – Tristynn M. Clark, 18, Grain Valley – Driving while intoxicated; Possession of marijuana; Failure to maintain right half of roadway; Speeding
6:29 a.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Assault – Ongoing investigation
6:30 p.m. – 500 block E. 3rd – Emely Sandoval, 20, Sedalia – Minor in possession
9:47 p.m. – 100 block E. 3rd – Jayden M. Spence, 21, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to obey steady red light
9:50 p.m. – 800 block N. Walnut – Austin S. Tousand, 23, Savannah – Assault on a law enforcement officer; Resisting arrest; Disorderly conduct
November 1
1:11 a.m. – 600 block N. Walnut – Noah L. Allwood, 18, Maryville – Minor in possession, No headlamps after dark
1:22 a.m. – 500 block N. Walnut – Spencer C. Weir, 19, Parnell – Minor in possession
Accidents
October 12
2:07 p.m. – N. Mulberry & W. 7th – Driver 1: Catherine E. Weybrew, 77, Maryville; Driver 2: Betty S. Leivan, 51, Maryville
4:33 p.m. – S. Buchanan & W. 1st – Driver 1: McKenzie C. Mays, 22, Maryville; Driver 2: Jackie Scott, 71, Bedford, Iowa
October 15
1:10 p.m. – E. South Ave & US Hwy 71 – Driver 1: Clinton W. Wilson, 25, Mound City; Driver 2: Remington R. Reno, 24, Maryville
October 19
9:15 a.m. – 100 block E. South Ave. – Driver 1: Amy E. Feuerbacher, 18, Maryville; Driver 2: Kevin Welch, 54, Parnell
11:20 a.m. – S. Buchanan & W. Cooper – Driver 1: Unknown; Driver 2: Cole E. Oelrichs, 19, Higginsville
11:25 a.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Driver 1: Monica D. Dattler, 53, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Floyd L. Rickabaugh, 72, Maryville
October 21
12:25 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Claude D. Pitts, 27, Altus, Oklahoma – Leaving the scene of an accident; Driver 2: Ireland K. Palmer, 19, Shenandoah, Iowa
October 26
3:17 p.m. – 1500 block S. Main – Driver 1: Bethany L. Schenkel, 21, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Carolyn Coy, 45, Maryville
October 30
12:00 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Julia D. Schmitz, 54, Parnell; Driver 2: Jenna W. Hudson, 19, Parkville
October 31
5:46 p.m. – N. Munn & W. 1st – Driver 1: Nicholas B. Austin, 21, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Jeffrey Ferguson, 71, Maryville