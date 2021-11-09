MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
October 27
6:21 a.m. – Jerry W. Swinney, 30, Amazonia – Misd. warrant driving while revoked, suspended, Andrew County
October 29
10:27 p.m. – Garrett M. Torres, 22, Hopkins, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor warrant for larceny stealing
October 30
9:57 p.m. – Lamon L. Phillips, 24, Kansas City, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant charge of operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, no insurance
October 31
1:46 a.m. – Skylar M. Jones, 18, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated, misd.; Speeding