October 27

6:21 a.m. – Jerry W. Swinney, 30, Amazonia – Misd. warrant driving while revoked, suspended, Andrew County

October 29

10:27 p.m. – Garrett M. Torres, 22, Hopkins, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor warrant for larceny stealing

October 30

9:57 p.m. – Lamon L. Phillips, 24, Kansas City, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant charge of operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, no insurance

October 31

1:46 a.m. – Skylar M. Jones, 18, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated, misd.; Speeding

 

