COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, October 19.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Assessor quarterly reimbursement for July – September 2021; Adds and Abates (July, August and September 2021) Form 4379A for collector/treasurer; Road and Bridge to Bryan’s Auto & Diesel for semi tires; to The Railroad Yard for purchase of rail car (Sole Provider;) to Primrose Oil Company for supplies; to Fastenal for supplies; to Taylor Concrete Plumbing for concrete (Bridge #956;) Sheriff to Axon Enterprises, Inc. for equipment; to Security Transport Services for Inmate Transportation; Commission to Border States Electric for building maintenance.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission (Evergy Metro, Inc.)
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, stated that the concrete had been poured for Bridge #956 and talked of other projects the crew will be working on.
• The commission discussed the Charger that will be for sale at the county auction. The Charger has a starter issue and will need to be replaced. The commission has opted to sell as is. The auction has been set for November 4, 2021 at 5:00 in the parking lot at the corner of 5th and Vine (next to the County Jail building) with Rex Wallace, Assessor conducting the auction. An advertisement will be posted and information can be found on the county website.
• Sheriff Randy Strong met with the commission regarding Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes (CAC) COVID-19 funding and the recent grant received by the sheriff’s department, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. Strong introduced Jackie Cochenour as the director of the grant and turned the floor over to her. Cochenour discussed plans for the building space they will be occupying within the Administration Center and the services they expect to conduct under the grant. The grant will cover the 4th Circuit for services. Cochenour discussed plans she is working on for future funding and donations that have been explored. The funding allows for a full-time employee as well as two part-time employees or another full-time employee. Cochenour discussed the accreditation process that she will be working towards. A call was made to Smith Contracting to discuss the building space remodel. Smith will have a spec worked up to allow the commissioners to put the project out for bid.
• The air conditioning unit is not working in the commissioner’s office. A call was made to Geist Heating and Cooling. The door to the prosecuting attorney’s office is not shutting correctly and a new vent is needed in his office. Judge Roger Prokes called in to let the commission know that locks to his office were acting up. Prokes let the commission know that he would place a call to Precision Lock to have it looked at. Calls were made to Todd Tobin and Carpet Plus Bargain Barn about names of people to install carpet into the office that Prokes will be vacating. An update was given by Tammy Carter on the start-up of the boiler at the courthouse. IHP came on Friday, October 15, but needed to order parts and will return when they are received.
• Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called to let the commission know that the contractor for the bridge is going to be able to go ahead and start the project due to another project getting canceled. They are expecting a December 5, 2021 start dated.
• Kevin Bell, representative of Foley Equipment, stopped in with documents he needed signed for Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation for the 2021 Compact Track Loader.
• Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, stopped in to speak with the commission about changes in personnel for his office.
• Jenkins discussed ideas for promoting Nodaway County businesses to help bring more traffic and sells to local businesses that are still recovering from losses due to COVID and American Rescue Plan Act money can be used for this.
• The commission reviewed the audit draft. Supporting documents were prepared and signed to send back to McBride, Lock and Associates, who conducted the audit.
• Engle and Walk inspected Road #861 in Hughes Township.
• Philip Auffert, Trustee of Independence Township stopped in to inquire on CART rock for Independence Township.
• Calls were made to Atchison Township, Hughes Township, Lincoln Township and White Cloud Trustees to inquire about the status of CART rock deliveries.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, October 21 .
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns,. South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Chuck Holley Photography for Judge Prokes’ session fee. Collector/Treasurer to MTE for office supplies; Sheriff to Missouri Sheriff’s Association for training.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, along with Patton, discussed with the commission budget line items that will be over, due to an increase in pricing due to COVID.
• A call was made to Bill Driskell concerning work on the door into the prosecuting attorney’s office. A call was made to Arnold Plumbing to look at a toilet in the women’s restroom on the first-floor bathroom in the Administration Center and to let him know the water heater has been purchased and should be here sometime next week.
• Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk, called the Salary Committee meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance. In attendance: Walker, Burns, Walk, Patton, Rex Wallace, assessor, Randy Strong, sheriff, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Lisa Nickerson, recorder of deeds and Dee O’Riley, public administrator. Wilson asked for a motion for nominations for a chair. Burns made a motion for Bill Walker to represent the Salary Commission as a chair. Rex Wallace seconded the motion. No other nominations were made. Wallace made a motion to cease nominations for chair with Burns seconding the motion. All were in favor of Walker being the chair. Wilson turned the meeting over to Walker. See Salary Commission minutes for the meeting contents.
Due to most office holders being present, the group decided to discuss the salary committee options. A meeting will still be held Tuesday, October 26 at 1:00 p.m., but the group wanted to discuss some of the ideas that were being discussed. Wallace discussed not dropping the first three steps of the salary schedule, but rather the bottom two. This was part of the discussion from October 12. This will be presented to the group prior to the meeting on October 26 to allow for time to review. A motion was made to leave office holder salary as it is and give a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) if one is able to be given, a second was made and all present voted in favor of the motion. The group discussed hiring someone with comparable experience with a ceiling for experience. Strong would still like to see the Sheriff’s Department on its own chart. The group discussed making a change to the salary schedule to drop the bottom three steps for the sheriff’s department and road and bridge department to evaluate at Tuesday’s meeting. The group discussed the COLA and what the Social Security Administration is currently suggesting. Wallace suggested the commission consider a 3-5% COLA.
• A call was made to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, regarding personnel issues.
• Floyd Linville stopped in to ask for an extension on delivering Hughes Township CART rock due to delays he has experienced. At this time, no extension was granted, however the commission asked Linville to touch base with them on October 28 to give an update and reevaluate the situation.
• Throughout the day, the commission, along with Jenkins met with Charles Bliley, City of Conception Junction; Sue McCrary and Bill McCrary, Village of Clyde; Meagan Morrow and Teresa Carter, City of Skidmore and Chris Bird, City of Hopkins, individually to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds they have each received and the needs their respective entities have and how the county can assist. Jenkins and Patton discussed the overage of costs road and bridge is facing due to the increase in cost of supplies over previous years due to COVID. A call was made to Engle to discuss. A comparison will be put together of a bridge from 2020 as compared to 2021 to review next week. The commission will use these numbers to utilize ARPA funds to cover the difference.
• A county employee visited with the commission regarding their resignation.
• Engle and Commissioner Burns did an inspection of Reconstruction Road #617 in Polk Township and approved the road for rock.
• Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called in to discuss the status of BRO-B074(63) Bridge. MoDOT has BRO funding on hold until they get their funding. Macias set a date for November 2 at 9:00 to review bridge status.
• Bryan Rose, Gallagher Benefit Specialists, scheduled a meeting time of November 2 at 1:00 p.m. to review insurance information.
• Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager, emailed the commission financial information regarding 911 payment. Jenkins reviewed this with the commission, and it will be prepared for payment approval on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
• The commission reviewed and signed a resolution as provided by Travis Elliot of Ellis, Ellis, Hammons and Johnson regarding calculation for proportional tax revenue allocation and distribution in the Enhanced Enterprise Zones (EEZ.)
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, October 26.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory Transfer/Disposal forms. Coroner to Steve Whittington for training reimbursements;
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Resignation notice for Deputy Michael Logan; Email invite from NWMSU President John Jasinski for Homecoming Open House; Email from Maryville City Manager regarding South Main Corridor project updates; Enel – White Cloud Wind project turbine breakdown and the Construction Impact Fee check
• Judge Robert Rice discussed mental health program he has been working to pull together. Rice shared information and asked for the commissioner’s support in forming the board.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed status of bridge projects. Bridge #956 has been completed and the crew has begun work on Bridge #514. Engle discussed information that had been pulled regarding the increase in pricing of specific products for bridge materials. The commission discussed utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the difference. Burns discussed paying invoices out of the soft-match funds until depleted and then any difference out of the ARPA funds as the costs are associated with COVID. We will continue to pay the overages through ARPA and county projects. Walker reported a call from a resident regarding vandalism to Bridge #627. The damage was reported to the sheriff’s department. A layer of paint was applied to begin the process of covering up the destruction.
• The new water heater for the Administration Center was picked up and a call was made to Arnold Plumbing to let them know to schedule the install. Arnold Plumbing reported that the toilet in the women’s restroom in the Administration Center was working correctly when they checked on it on Monday.
• Throughout the day, the commission, along with Jenkins met with Greg Welch and Heather Burns, City of Parnell (Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments sat in on this meeting); Byron Clark, City of Clearmont; Chris Thompson, City of Elmo; Matt Rohlmeier, Scott Conn and Skyeler Rohlmeier, City of Burlington Junction (Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments sat in on this meeting); and Glenn Miller, Debbie Snyder, Tamara Nally and Teresa Coleman, City of Barnard individually to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds they have each received and the needs their respective entities have and how the county can assist. (These meetings were held in the morning and in the afternoon.)
• Smith Contracting provided specs for the remodeling of the basement conference room into the office space for the Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes (CAC) COVID-19 grant. The commission reviewed these for potential changes and contacted Jeff Smith, Smith Contracting for a change to be made to one portion of the project. Smith will make the change and resend to the commission.
• A bid notice for remodeling of office space and construction of office space was reviewed for publication. The sealed bids will be opened in the office of the commission at 9:00 a.m. on November 18, 2021.
• Caleb Philips, prosecuting attorney and Tammy Carter, H.R. director, met with the commission regarding a resignation of an employee. Philips plans to hire to fill a position that will be vacated and will start the new hire at a Deputy Clerk III on the current salary schedule.
• Nodaway County Economic Development’s, Josh McKim and Lisa Macali and Maryville Chamber, Amy Gessert and Nicole Grady, stopped in to discuss a project they have in the planning stages called Makers’ Monday – Pop Up Party to promote local small businesses that do not have store fronts. The event will be held November 29, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the Northside Mall. Due to the interest in the event, the group is looking for space for the overflow of vendors. A request to utilize the Administration Center was proposed. The commission declined the request due to the for-profit nature. A few ideas for spots were given for the group to check into.
• The county office holders met to review changes made to the salary schedule. In attendance: Walker, Burns, Walk, Patton, Phillips, Carter, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Sheriff Randy Strong, Major Scott Wedlock and Kay Wilson of the Nodaway News Leader. The proposed changes would be to remove the step levels of 0 and 2 years of service for specified positions and step levels of 0, 2 and 4 years of service for specific categories within the road and bridge department and sheriff’s department. A Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) to all employees and move previously specified employees into a new starting step level as proposed by the committee. With these recommendations, beginning January 1, automatic step increases will go away, to be replaced by the commission approved COLA as each budget year allows. The committee agreed on the salary schedule, no headings or columns could be changed without commission vote to amend. The committee also agreed that no office holder can hire a new employee at a higher level of service, but they could bring them in under a higher column if their budget allows. The commission will continue to discuss the COLA they will give for 2022 and announce to office holders at a later date.
• A call was taken from Luke Skinner of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Services (NCRS) to invite the commission to a meeting to be held on November 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mozingo Conference Center. Skinner stated that NCRS had applied for and received money through the Mississippi River Basin funding for structural and management practices in a water shed.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, October 28 .
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was not present.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory Transfer/Disposal forms; letter of resignation from Prosecuting Attorney staff member. Road and Bridge to Allen Ready Mix for concrete for Bridge #956; Circuit Court to Advantage Software for annual renewal of software; Recorder to Elkins-Swyers for supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Small Tools insurance information. Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) letter re: SB53
• 4th Circuit Presiding Judge Roger Prokes stopped in to let the commission know his timetable for retirement.
• Throughout the morning, the commission, along with Jenkins met with Darrell Johnson, City of Graham; Milton Sovereign, Charlie Smith and Eric Carmichael, City of Pickering; Bryan Sobotka, City of Ravenwood; and Billie Mackey and Sue Schenkel, Nodaway County Museum, individually to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds they have each received and the needs their respective entities have and how the county can assist. City of Arkoe rescheduled for Thursday next week. Jenkins discussed other ARPA requests.
• Walker reported that the grant for Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes (CAC) COVID-19 funding has been put on hold due to a conflict at the Jefferson City level.