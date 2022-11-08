MARRIAGE LICENSES
October 4, 2022
Neal David Ricker, 68, Maryville to Veronica J. Sisk, 61, Maryville
October 5, 2022
Garret Layne Praiswater, 24, Maryville to Patience Nacole Millet, 23, Maryville
October 6, 2022
Dennis Allen James, 39, Maryville to Lisa K. Nickerson, 40, Maryville
Bradley Wade Schieber, 30, Maryville to Jordan Daray Wymore, 24, Maryville
October 7, 2022
Kyle David Goettsche, 20, Savannah to Gabrielle Christine Trebilcock, 21, Savannah
Kolton Mack Ecker, 28, Elmo to Shiann Laird, 24, Elmo
Ethan Coe Haynie, 23, Maryville to Erin Renee Henderson, 24, Maryville
October 10, 2022
Michael Paul McVinua, 31, North Kansas City to Hannah Marie Ankenbauer, 28, North Kansas City
October 13, 2022
Vincent Lee Sturgeon, 31, Hopkins to Ashlee Erin Wolf, 39, Hopkins
October 14, 2022
Darcy O’Neil Dudley, 47, Maryville to Leanna Sue Emery, 49, Maryville
October 17, 2022
Dylan Ray Parris, 18, Lee’s Summit to Tessa Marie Polzin, 19, Lee’s Summit
Hunter Jack Clement, 19, Barnard to Erika Mae Cook, 18, Burlington Jct.
October 21, 2022
Dawson Lee Fairall, 24, St. Peters to Britan Ivy Jorgensen, 24, Maryville
October 31, 2022
James Richard Dean, 38, St. Louis to Maggie Jo MacVenn, 28, Braddyville, Iowa
Jacob Andrew Wood, 28, Maryville to Shelby Ann Letuli, 26, Maryville
