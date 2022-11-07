COURT NEWS
October 11
Judge Robert Rice
Anthony J. Dickens, Maryville, Stealing, Value less than $750, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tyrese Fay, Joplin, Fish without a permit, Missouri resident, Failure to appear,warrant issued
Thomas J. Curran, Fillmore, Driving while intoxicated, Prior offender, 180 days county jail, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Sherry D. Young, Elmo, Driving while revoked, suspended x2; Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/ trailer, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kelly H. Goodin, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Persistent offender; Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense; Fail to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk, stop line, point nearest intersection, Failure to appear, warrant issued
October 17
Judge Corey Herron
Logan D. Evans, Guilford, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Joseph A. Rodney, St. Ann, Driving while revoked, suspended, $80.50; Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
October 18
Judge Robert Rice
Chandler L. Marriott, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Prior offender, 180 days county jail, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Ashley D. Rhynes, Sheridan, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, $200
October 18
Judge Rebecca McGinley
James D. Williams, St. Louis, Trespass, First degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
October 19
Judge Robert Rice
Mathew E. Black, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Gage T. Bodle, Ravenwood, Seat belt violation, $10
Nicholas A. Butts, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Kayce M. Fish, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Joshua A. Fisher, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Patricio RW Flores, Jr., Tinley Park, Illinois, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Chloe R. Jones, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation
Franklin S. Osterhout, Savannah, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Anudeep Somarouthu, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Jeremiah D. Sparks, Ravenwood, Seat belt violation, $10
Evan R. Williams, Jr., Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50