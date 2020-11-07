COURT NEWS
October 13
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Kyle R. Hjelmeland, St. Ansgar, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
October 26
Judge Roger Prokes
Bryan R. Pitts, Warsaw, Burglary, second degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Charles D. Turner, Mary-ville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued, complete 120 day court ordered detention sanctions
Tricia K. Camarena, Reedley, California, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Bruce E. Woodward, Maryville, Receiving stolen property, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Bryan R. Pitts, Warsaw, Probation violation, Non-support x2, Probation revoked and i sentenced to four years Department of Corrections with the court retaining jurisdiction, 120 days shock incarceration
Zachary D. Bernard, St. Joseph, Stealing, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation
Daniel S. Butler, Skidmore, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams of less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued, no modifications or extension
Phillip R. Wood, Kansas City, Probation violation, Burglary, second degree; Property damage, first degree X2; Stealing, $750 or more; Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree X2, Probation continued with condition of paying restitution
November 2
Judge Roger Prokes
Tyreak A. Speed, Liberty, Probation violation, Rape, second degree, Probation revoked, original three years Department of Corrections ordered served
Cassandra L. Carlson, Maryville, Burglary; Financial exploitation of an elderly, disabled person; Possession of controlled substance except 35 or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Three years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation