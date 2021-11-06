MARYVILLE POLICE
October 14
12:49 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
October 23
7:08 p.m. – 900 block E. 7th – Anthony S. Daleske, 18, Redding, Iowa – Larceny, Property damage, Illegal burning
October 25
7:57 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Cameron J. Smith, 39, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
October 27
4:15 p.m. – 700block N. Dewey – Recovered property – Keys
October 30
12:20 a.m. – 1100 block N. Walnut – Discharging of firearms – Ongoing investigation
6:15 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Kody R. Allen, 32, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated
6:54 p.m. – 600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
7:01 p.m. – 600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
9:44 p.m. – 300 block W. 5th – Brock W. Shirley, 20, Sidney, Iowa – Minor in possession
10:57 p.m. – 700 block N. Mulberry – Larceny – ongoing investigation
11:08 p.m. – 1100 block N. Buchanan – Discharging of firearms – Ongoing investigation
11:08 p.m. – 800 block N. Mulberry – Andrew L. Blum, 22, Glenwood, Iowa – Resisting arrest, Disorderly conduct
October 31
10:05 p.m. – 400 block W. 16th – Thomas M. Bryant, 22, Maryville – Illegal burning
Accidents
October 28
3:57 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Driver 1: timothy R. Richardson, 19, Albany – Careless and imprudent; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Driver 2: Bradley T. Macias, 34, Maryville
7:05 p.m. – E. 3rd & N. Saunders – Driver 1: Laura L. Rand, 49, Maryville
October 29
7:21 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Trey M. Houchin, 18, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Kerry P.E. Spitler, 28, Blockton, Iowa
October 31
8:43 a.m. – W. Lincoln & S. Buchanan – Driver 1: Irma L. Wilson, 94, Maryville; Driver 2: Krista D. Hart, 19, Graham