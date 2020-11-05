LAND TRANSFERS
October 23, 2020
Kimberly L. Bodle and Richard Munn to Kimberly Bodle – W 100 Ft Lot 4 Blk 3 Hawk’s First Addition to Ravenwood
October 26, 2020
Marylinn L. Derks to John C. and Della A. Rhoades – Lot 1 A-Plus Acres Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Robert Lee Bayless to Robert L. Bayless Revocable Trust – S1/2 NE1/4, N1/2 SE1/4, NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 14-66-38
October 27, 2020
David L. and Donna S. Nelson to Darren K. Kato – Lot 2 Blk 26 M.W. Charles Second Addition to the City of Maryville
Larry E. and Vicki L. Cady, Trustees of The Larry E. Cady Living Trust to Todd and Malinda Tobin – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-66-34
Jerald J. and M. Jolene Downing to Jerald J. and M. Jolene Downing – See Record
October 28, 2020
Maggie Wixom to Jeffrey Wixom – Lot 5 Blk 36 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Dorothy M. Miller Revocable Trust, William Miller, Mary Kay Nielson, Successor Trustees to Miller Joint Revocable Trust, Paul M. and Jean L. Miller, Trustees – W1/2 SE1/4, S1/2 SE1/4 of SE1/4, Sec 35-63-34
MFA, Inc. to Conception Council 1931 Corp – E1/2 Lot 20 and E1/3 Lot 21 Blk 7 Original Town of Conception Jct.
October 29, 2020
Evan Scott Acklin to Jason Tyler Sullivan – E72 Ft Lots 1, 2 Blk 6 Robinson’s Third Addition to Maryville
Diane Humphrey Trust to Dennis R. and Serena D. Luke – Half Interest in N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 17-64-34
Pankiewicz Revocable Qualified Spousal Trust, Thomas and Catherine Pankiewicz, Trustees to Dennis R. and Serena D. Luke – Half Interest in N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 17-64-34
Hayes Family Farms LLC, Troy L. Hayes to Brandon and Natasha Brand – W ½ Lot 1 Blk 11 WR Saunders Addition to Maryville
Nathan L. and Cassie Osborn to Jace C. Pine – Com at SW Cor Lot 1 Sunnyside Acres
C&WS LLC to Kent Farms LLC – SW1/4 NW1/4 and S1/2 NW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 10-66-35..
October 30, 2020
Jason D. and Linda B. Hicks to Joshua C. Wiederholt – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 14-63-35…See Record
November 2, 2020
Kevin S. and Judy J. Martin to Kevin S. and Judy J. Martin Revocable Trust Agreement – See Record
Kimberly E. Ziegler to Dennis A. and Kenna S. Parman Revocable Living Trust – All Lot 9 Timberview Estates Except…See Record
Bradley J. Evans and Katharine Gerberding to Steve Evans – Lot 8 Blk 3 TL Robinson’s Second Addition to Maryville
Bradley J. Evans and Katharine Gerberding to Steve Evans – S1/2 Platted Alley Between Lots 5, 8 Blk 3 TL Robinson’s Second Addition to Maryville
Stephen and Bernadette Meyer Family Trust to Dean G. and Tamela A. Meyer – Beg SE Cor SW1/4 Sec 7-62-33
Richard, Mary Carolyn and Carolyn Dick to Joseph A. and Kimberly L. Depriest – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 35-62-34
Leslie D. and David K. Ackman to Kimberly E. Ziegler – Lot 1 Bram Addition to Maryville
Lawrence A. and Doris A. Schreck Revocable Living Trust – Nathan and Yvette Nash – Com SW Cor Sc 12-64-36