COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, October 25.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Inventory Transfer/Disposal forms. Credit Card payments and ARPA payments. Sheriff to Amazon for equipment; Road and Bridge to Chris McCrary for reimbursement.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Northwest Newsflash newsletter; Sheriff’s Inmate Report (September 2022); FY23 Insurance document
• DeAnn Davison, Tourism Director, City of Maryville, along with City of Maryville city council members Tye Parsons and Dannen Merrill came in to further discuss the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) process and what the expectations the county has. Parsons gave an update from their city council meeting on October 24 and discussed possible funding from the county. A call was made to the Missouri State Tourism board regarding the DMO. Resolution #102552 was signed. Also present: Greg McDanel, City of Maryville Manager, Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• Reviewed an email from Judge Robert Rice regarding the first meeting of Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental HealthBoard of Trustees, to be held Thursday, November 17 at 9:00 with a roster of board members, inter-county agreement and by-laws.
• Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, stopped in to have the commission sign the Compliance Certification regarding BRO-B074(62) Bridge and la etter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for work performed to replace Bridge #0411018. An email from Jose Rodriguez, Snyder and Associates was reviewed and the closeout letter on the above-named bridge was signed and sent back with Jacobson.
• A call from a Polk Township resident was discussed. The resident noted a pole was down. The pole is believed to be a CenturyLink pole. Engle will call CenturyLink.
• A call was made to Amy Dowis with NW MO Regional Council of Governments in response to an email request to utilize the conference room for Development Corporation and Regional Council board meetings on the evening of December 8. Permission was granted
• The commission went into closed session at 9:06 and out of closed session at 9:52.
• Sheriff Strong gave updates on upcoming travel and equipment upgrades needed in the jail. Major Scott Wedlock presented information on upgrades to the jail control system. Wedlock will be gathering more information for the grant process.
• The commission discussed the request from Lettuce Dream regarding ARPA money. It was agreed to allocate $50,000 to Lettuce Dream. A call was made to Jenni Moore to schedule a photo opportunity to present the check. A call was made to Judge Robert Rice regarding the money earmarked for Treatment Court.
• Denny Anderson, MTE spoke with the commission regarding office furniture. The commission ordered three new guest chairs.
• A call was returned to Dan Motush with Infinity Signs regarding permits. An email was also sent at the request of Motush.
• A Lincoln Township resident had a concern regarding a road. He was referred to the Township officials.
• A Polk Township resident had a concern regarding an easement on Road #1051. Commission advised him to consult an attorney.
• Davison, Tourism Director, City of Maryville came in to pick up Resolution #102552.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, October 27.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: None
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Additions and Abatements (August & September 2022)
• A call was made to David Earls, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) regarding documents for the Regional Bridge Program as well as to let him know the county would be working with NWMO Regional Council of Governments. A message was left with Amy Dowis and Regional Council.
•The commission presented the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program to Jenni Moore with Lettuce Dream.
• A message was left for an Independence Township landowner regarding Road #234.
• Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, presented to the commission his plan to hire Tina Deiter as contract labor in his office through the end of the year. Phillips is planning to have Deiter start November 1.
• Nick Jameson with Schildberg Construction stopped in to give an update on CART rock delivery.
• Christy Forney, Nodaway County Emergency Management Director presented quotes on generators. No decision was made.
• A concerned Grant Township citizen stopped in with questions on road rock in his township.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #295 in Polk Township and Bridge #910 in White Cloud Township.