COURT NEWS

October 20

Judge Robert Rice

William L. Alexander, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10

Brennon D. Allen, Pickering, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50

Vince M. Anderson, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10

Kartyr J. Bigham, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Chester E. Bohling, Johnson, Nebraska, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Kimberly D. Boustead, Kansas City, Seat belt violation, $0

John B. Briley, Chester, Arkansas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Speeding, 6-10 mph over; Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, Failure to appear, warrant iisued

Der’Ruan M. D. Brown, Kansas City, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Rakesh Chennareddy, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Richard A. Christopher Jr., St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Damian T. Clayton, Woodbury, Minnesota, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Deangelo S. Daniel-Compton, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Baylee E. Darrah, Redding, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Amanda M. Ellsworth, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Tara J. Embley, Maitland, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

Amber J. Estes, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Julio C. Pedruez-Espinoza, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Justin D. Firavich, Barnard, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50

Jacob W. Flint, Clearmont, Seat belt violation, $10

Kari N. Frye, Kansas City, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Christine A. Geer, New Market, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jaslynn M. Helm, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $357

Charles W. Henry Jr., Ravenwood, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, $200; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

George W. Hancock, Platte City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Sara L. Hubbard, Worth, Seat belt violation, $10

Anthony A. Hornback, Louisville, Kentucky, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Charles E. Jones III, Houston, Texas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Chloe R. Jones, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Brandon N. Mann, Atchison, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear; Seat belt violation, $10

Heather A. McKinney, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Dakota J. McMahon, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Elizabeth L. Mercer, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10

Robert D. Mullins II, Parnell, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Olivia C. Newell, Liberty, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Lee B. Norman, Maitland, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Manoj Nuvvala, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Montana J. Padilla, Italy, Texas, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

David T. Perritt, Waskom, Texas, Speeding, 11-15, Failure to appear, warrant issued

McCaden J. Phillips, Atchison, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Zachary D. Ploof, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50

Brent L. Roberts, Hopkins, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $254; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $254

Brionna R. Robinson, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Itatipei Rudolph, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Driving while revoked, suspended; Seat belt violation; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Chavez E. Roeder, McFall, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Aaron L. Sartin, Willard, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Operate a motor vehicle I careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident; Seat belt violation; Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Angelo A. Segura, Tarkio, Seat belt violation, $10

Mary K. Smith, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Ashley N. Swinney, Rosendale, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Walker S. Thomas, Bethany, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Orion M.W. Torres, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kimberly K. Treese, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Jeffrey W. Trillo, Barnard, Seat belt violation, $10

Clara M. Viau, Maryville, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation

Timothy R. Waldroop, Elmo, Operated motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued for by DOR since vehicle was acquired, built, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Johnny L. Walts, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kyle J. White, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $300

Dallas L. Williams, Lenexa, Kansas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Evan R. Williams, New Albany, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Vishal R. Yerrabelly, Lone Tree, Colorado, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

 

