COURT NEWS
October 20
Judge Robert Rice
William L. Alexander, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10
Brennon D. Allen, Pickering, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Vince M. Anderson, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Kartyr J. Bigham, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Chester E. Bohling, Johnson, Nebraska, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Kimberly D. Boustead, Kansas City, Seat belt violation, $0
John B. Briley, Chester, Arkansas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Speeding, 6-10 mph over; Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, Failure to appear, warrant iisued
Der’Ruan M. D. Brown, Kansas City, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Rakesh Chennareddy, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Richard A. Christopher Jr., St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Damian T. Clayton, Woodbury, Minnesota, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Deangelo S. Daniel-Compton, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Baylee E. Darrah, Redding, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Amanda M. Ellsworth, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Tara J. Embley, Maitland, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Amber J. Estes, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Julio C. Pedruez-Espinoza, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Justin D. Firavich, Barnard, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Jacob W. Flint, Clearmont, Seat belt violation, $10
Kari N. Frye, Kansas City, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Christine A. Geer, New Market, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jaslynn M. Helm, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $357
Charles W. Henry Jr., Ravenwood, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, $200; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
George W. Hancock, Platte City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Sara L. Hubbard, Worth, Seat belt violation, $10
Anthony A. Hornback, Louisville, Kentucky, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Charles E. Jones III, Houston, Texas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Chloe R. Jones, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Brandon N. Mann, Atchison, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear; Seat belt violation, $10
Heather A. McKinney, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Dakota J. McMahon, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Elizabeth L. Mercer, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Robert D. Mullins II, Parnell, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Olivia C. Newell, Liberty, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lee B. Norman, Maitland, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Manoj Nuvvala, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Montana J. Padilla, Italy, Texas, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
David T. Perritt, Waskom, Texas, Speeding, 11-15, Failure to appear, warrant issued
McCaden J. Phillips, Atchison, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Zachary D. Ploof, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Brent L. Roberts, Hopkins, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $254; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $254
Brionna R. Robinson, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Itatipei Rudolph, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Driving while revoked, suspended; Seat belt violation; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Chavez E. Roeder, McFall, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Aaron L. Sartin, Willard, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Operate a motor vehicle I careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident; Seat belt violation; Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Angelo A. Segura, Tarkio, Seat belt violation, $10
Mary K. Smith, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Ashley N. Swinney, Rosendale, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Walker S. Thomas, Bethany, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Orion M.W. Torres, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kimberly K. Treese, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Jeffrey W. Trillo, Barnard, Seat belt violation, $10
Clara M. Viau, Maryville, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Timothy R. Waldroop, Elmo, Operated motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued for by DOR since vehicle was acquired, built, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Johnny L. Walts, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kyle J. White, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $300
Dallas L. Williams, Lenexa, Kansas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Evan R. Williams, New Albany, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Vishal R. Yerrabelly, Lone Tree, Colorado, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50