COURT NEWS
November 3
Judge Robert Rice
Juan H. Sanchez, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $160.50; Driving while revoked, suspended, 1st offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-years supervised probation
November 9
Judge Robert Rice
Garrett W. Clark, Salem, Nebraska, Assault, 4th degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Nathaniel L. Emily, Maryville, Trespass, 1st degree, three days county jail
Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, Maryville, Property damage, 2nd degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Melanie J. Lear, Mound City, Peace disturbance, 1st offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation
Zachary R. Sapp, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $209
Aaron L. Sartin, Willard, Driving while revoked, suspended, $200; Driving while revoked, suspended, $200; Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, $50; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, 42 days county jail; Driving while intoxicated, prior, 10 days county jail; Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams of less, prior drug offense, two days county jail; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two days county jail
Shaun M. Frame, Burlington Jct., Domestic assault, 4th degree, 1st or 2nd offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation
November 15
Judge Roger Prokes
Levi Wear, Whatcheer, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification of 60 days in county jail
Wayne A. Smith, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 75 days county jail
Ryan D. Grady, Maryville, Harassment, 1st degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, four years supervised probation
Riely K. Snyder, Parnell, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prior offender; Driving while intoxicated; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Thomas C. Lowe, Maryville, Assault, 3rd degree, Special victim, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Matthew L. McGary, Maryville, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, one-year county jail, suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation; Driving while intoxicated, six months county jail, suspended execution of sentence
Amanda S. Wynn, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation