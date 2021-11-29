COURT NEWS

November 3

Judge Robert Rice

Juan H. Sanchez, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $160.50; Driving while revoked, suspended, 1st offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-years supervised probation

 November 9

Judge Robert Rice

Garrett W. Clark, Salem, Nebraska, Assault, 4th degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

Nathaniel L. Emily, Maryville, Trespass, 1st degree, three days county jail

Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, Maryville, Property damage, 2nd degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Melanie J. Lear, Mound City, Peace disturbance, 1st offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation

Zachary R. Sapp, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $209

Aaron L. Sartin, Willard, Driving while revoked, suspended, $200; Driving while revoked, suspended, $200; Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, $50; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, 42 days county jail; Driving while intoxicated, prior, 10 days county jail; Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams of less, prior drug offense, two days county jail; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two days county jail

Shaun M. Frame, Burlington Jct., Domestic assault, 4th degree, 1st or 2nd offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation

November 15

Judge Roger Prokes

Levi Wear, Whatcheer, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification of 60 days in county jail

Wayne A. Smith, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 75 days county jail

Ryan D. Grady, Maryville, Harassment, 1st degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, four years supervised probation

Riely K. Snyder, Parnell, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prior offender; Driving while intoxicated; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Thomas C. Lowe, Maryville, Assault, 3rd degree, Special victim, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

Matthew L. McGary, Maryville, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, one-year county jail, suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation; Driving while intoxicated, six months county jail, suspended execution of sentence

Amanda S. Wynn, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

