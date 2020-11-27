LAND TRANSFERS
November 19, 2020
Patricia A. and Daisy Ebrecht to John Lager – Lot 2 and N 9.5Ft. Lot 3 Blk 5 Robinson’s Third Addition to Maryville
Matthew Larue to Jonathan and Mary Gladman – Lot 2, 7 Blk 5 Original Town Clearmont
Larry Lee Laun to Ronald L. and Carla A. Spire – Lot 6 Blk 20 Maryville City Company’s Addition
Marvin Ebling to Caren R. Ebling – Lots 5, 6 Blk 14 Original Town Pickering
November 20, 2020
Roxanne F. and Jesse R. Reed to Blaire and Jarad Owens – S 66 Ft. Lots 3, 4 Blk 10 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Brady A. Willis and Rachel Skaggs to Brady A. Willis – A Tract in Sec 7-64-35
Jayne A. and Scott A. McGinness to Roxanne F. and Jesse R. Reed – Lot 50 Sunset Hills Subdivision, Plat No 3 an Addition to Maryville
Harold D. and Sue Ann Smith to Bryson and Bailey Fergison – Lot 19 Wandering Hills Estates, Plat II, an Addition to Maryville
Gregory S. and Glenda L. Smith to Harold Douglas and Sue Ann Smith – Com Center Sec 8-64-35 Thence..See Record
November 23, 2020
James and Terry Logsdon to Brandon E. Newton – Com SE Cor Lot 6 N Boundary Original Town Maryville…See Record
Skidmore United Methodist Church to Russel H and Carla Wetzel – Alley Way Alongside Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Blk 4 Original Town Skidmore
452 Designs LLC, Patricia J. Smith to Joshua Mitchell and Tristen Lee Saxton – S 50 Ft. Lot 7 Blk 4 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville