COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, November 16.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Sheriff to Green County for prisoner lodging; to Tri-State for vehicle repairs (Unit #707;) Road and Bridge to Gray’s for fuel.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Road and Bridge Fuel and Equipment report (October 2021); Investment Report
• The commission reviewed and signed the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and the Surency Vision Renewal for FY22. Open enrollment for insurance benefits (dental, eye, FLEX, etc.) will be held for all employees on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 and 1:30. Special sessions will be set for the sheriff’s department due to shifts.
• The donation check from Enel was split out to the townships that have wind turbines. Donation checks were presented to township officials from Monroe, Polk and White Cloud Townships. Donation splits were determined by the number of towers/megawatts in each township.
• Reviewed an email from Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Philips informing the commission that he had filled his open position with new hire Maggie Stoll.
• Atchison Township grader operator Eric Jones stopped in to discuss CART rock.
• A concerned citizen stopped in to discuss CART rock in Independence Township.
• Inspections of both elevators in the courthouse and administration center were conducted.
• The commissioners attended a meeting sponsored by Nodaway County Soil and Water Conservation, City of Maryville and Green Cover Seed was held at the Mozingo Conference Center. The meeting was open to the public and landowners and operators of land withing the watershed were encouraged to attend. Agenda items included: Nodaway County SWCD Cost Share Program, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, US Geological Survey Water Monitoring, Missouri NRCS Mississippi River Basin Initiative (MRBI), Soil Health Demonstration and Rainfall Simulator.