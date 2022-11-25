COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, November 17.
In attendance were North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoices to MTE, Family Guidance Center and SAM, LLC.; Road and Bridge to Bryan’s Auto for equipment; Collector to Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sales Tax/Use Tax/Road & Bridge Special Sales Tax Report; Insurance spreadsheet with proposed costs through Blue Cross Blue Shield.
• A call was made to Larry Jacobson with Snyder and Associates, regarding rescheduling a visit. Jacobson will get back with the commission with a new time.
• A resident in Grant Township called regarding a potential reconstruction road.
• The commission made a call to Adam Teale of Midland Surveying, to discuss descriptions and locations of two roads for possible vacation in Polk and Independence Townships.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and commissioners inspected Road #1051 in Polk Township, culverts on Roads #408 and #395 in Jackson Township, a road sign issue on Road #656 which led to a landowner fencing issue inspection, a culvert on Road #997 and Road #999 in Washington Township, Bridge #910 in White Cloud and Road #2 in Lincoln Township at the request of a resident.
• Austin Roach, Project Director and Adam Stratton, Director of Acciona Energy Solar Development met with the commission to discuss upcoming plans for a solar project in Nodaway County. Also present: Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
• Open enrollment for 2023 employee insurance will be held on December 1, 2022 with a morning and afternoon option. Times will be set and office holders will be notified
