LAND TRANSFERS
November 5, 2020
Brandon R. and Natasha M. Brand to Prather Properties LLC – Lot 36 Village O East Subdivision
Prather Properties LLC, Brandon R. and Natasha M. Brand to Brandon R. and Natasha M. Brand – Lot 2 Blk 11 W.R. Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
November 6, 2020
D. Elaine and Gary L Freeman to D. Elaine Freeman – See Record
Jay Piearson to Steve Day – Lots 11, 12 and W 17 Ft Lot 10 Blk 6 Original Town of Skidmore
Francis J. and Jeanette M. Schieber to Francis J. and Jeanette M. Schieber Revocable Living Trust
American Advisors Group to Todd Stagner – E1/4 S1/2 SE SW Sec 17-64-35
Steven Q. and Carla S. Daniels to Travis S. Atkins and Christina Phillips – Com at N1/4 Cor SE1/4 Sec 19-63-35
Gary S. and Judith K. Sherlock to Gary S. and Judith K. Sherlock Joint Revocable Living Trust – See Record
Gary S. and Judith K. Sherlock Revocable Trust to Gary S. and Judith K. Sherlock Joint Revocable Living Trust – See Record
Genevieve M. Sherlock Revocable Living Trust, Gary S. Sherlock, Successor Trustee to Gary S. and Judith K. Sherlock Joint Revocable Living Trust – See Record
November 9, 2020
Justin L. and Jessica N. Baldwin to Zachary and Kayla Hennegin – Sec 13-64-35
Michael K. and Marsha D. Rosenbohm to Michael K. and Marsha D. Rosenbohm Revocable Living Trust
James L. Holtman to Jacob Stoll Farm LLC – Lots 1, 2 and N 23 Ft Lot 3 Blk 14 Comstock’s First Addition to Conception Jct.
November 10, 2020
James M. and Abigail Dropinski to Abigail and James M. Dropinski – Lots 2, 3 Blk B Pope North Ridge Subdivision, Sec
Orlen L and Shirley A, Brownfield, Charles E. and Shirley A. Shoesmith to Rolla A. Shoesmith Jr. – Lot 5 Blk 38 and W1/2 Sub Lot 3 Lot 7, All Sub Lots 1, 2, 3, Lot 6 Blk 38, All in Maryville City Company’s Addition to the City of Maryville
Shamberger Joint Living Trust, Don L. and Marilyn L. Shamberger, Trustees to Rolla A. Shoesmith Jr. – Lot 5 Blk 38 and W1/2 Sub Lot 3 Lot 7, All Sub Lots 1, 2, 3, Lot 6 Blk 38, All in Maryville City Company’s Addition to the City of Maryville
David L. and Sandra J. Messner to Steven L Shea – Com at SW Cor SW1/4 Sec 8-64-35…See Record
November 12, 2020
Rickie L. Linville to RLL Trust, Rickie L. Linville, Trustee – See Record
Shonda R. Whaley to Donna Spalding – Lot 1 Blk 57 Original Town of Hopkins
Jeffrey Peve to Donna Spalding – Lot 1 Blk 57 Original Town of Hopkins
Mary Kristine and Ronald D. Mavity, William Laverne and Janet L. Foster, Michael Charles and Dianne Louise Foster to Frederick L Foster – See Record
Spurns Development, LLC, Danny Burns to Brian D. and Kristina M. Novak – Lot 46 Scout Ridge Estates, a Subdivision in Sec 8-64-35
Mary Jo Kish to Robert Dean and Miranda Maurine Redford – Com NW Cor Sec 28-65-36
Edge Contractors, LLC, Darby Grace to Mark and Tarah Hailey – Part of SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 16-65-37
November 13, 2020
Stephanie M. Meyer to Jeffrey M. Meyer – See Record
Vernon Dale and Debra Ann Reed to Dallas T. and Lacey L. Barrett A tract in Sec 15-65-37
Tracy Ann Brown Revocable Trust Agreement, Tracy Ann and Jerry Lee Brown Trustees to Jerry Lee and Tracy Ann Brown - See Record
Jerry Lee and Tracy Ann Brown to Farm Gen, LLC – See Record
Derek and Dayjia Ragan to Cassidy Saxton – Lot 4 in Half Blk 15 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Christine R. Cross to Joshua and Heather Hansen – Blks 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 Highland Addition to the Town of Clyde, Except…See Record
November 16, 2020
Christina Phillips to Shea F. Miller and Nicholas D. Gladman – Lot 13 Blk 7 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition
Morgan M. and Diana M. Hughes to Morgan M. Hughes Revocable Trust Agreement – See Record
Patricia I. Archer Declaration of Trust to Donald W. and Mary L. Matthews Revocable Trust – Unit 3A of Faustiana Place, Amended Plat 1, an Addition to Maryville
November 17, 2020
Paul and Karen S. Montesano to 5508 Beechwood, LLC – Lot 53 Village O Estates
Cory and Brooke Ramsey to Maxwell Eagan – W 35 Ft Lot 4 Blk 6 Torrance’s Addition to City of Maryville…See Record
November 18, 2020
Rex and Tanya Riley to Andrew S. Mullock – Lot 2 and 32 Ft. Off E Side Lot 3 Blk 3 Hawk’s First Addition to Ravenwood
Nickolas Allen Freeman to Kevin Hassenkamp – Com at SW Cor Sec 27-64-35…See Record
Capital Group Investments, LLC to Chanbora Chhauv and Sony Sun – A Tract located in SW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 20
Billy and Athena Mires to Billy and Athena Mires – Com at NE Cor Sec 18-65-34