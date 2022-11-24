MARYVILLE POLICE
November 5
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
MARYVILLE POLICE
November 5
10:17 p.m. – 500 block W. Torrance – Aaron S. Farrell, 20, Maryville – Minor in possession
November 6
1:48 a.m. – 1100 block N. Main – Jace D. Heckenlively, 20, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated
7:31 p.m. – 400 block S. Main – Shanmukha Rali, 22, Maryville – No valid driver’s license
8:22 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Larceny – ongoing investigation
November 7
6:32 a.m. – 2800 block S. Main – Stephanie A. Morris, 34, Guilford – Failure to comply
2:55 p.m. – 200 block W. 12th St. – Assault – Ongoing investigation
10:47 a.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary x6 – Ongoing investigation
November 14
11:52 p.m. – 200 block S. Frederick – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
November 15
5:00 p.m. – 400 block S. Buchanan – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
November 16
10:03 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Jason L. Jackson, 40, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
2:37 p.m. – 100 block W. Thompson – Bailey L. Hutchins, 31, Stanberry – Driving while suspended, Possession of drug paraphernalia
November 17
9:43 p.m. – 700 block E. 1st – Disturbance call – Ongoing investigation
November 18
8:36 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Recovered property – Debit card
Accidents
November 6
1:48 a.m. – N. Main & W. 12th – Driver 1: Jace Heckenlively, 20, Maryville
November 8
2:00 p.m. – Driver 1: Maria B. Ramirez, 18, Maryville – Leaving the scene of an accident
November 14
11:44 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Vickie L. Colvin, 68, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Julie P. Marez, Maryville
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.