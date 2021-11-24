MARYVILLE POLICE
November 6
5:20 p.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
November 10
10:25 p.m. – 1500 block S. Munn – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
November 12
12:57 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Sutton M. Ward, 20, Kansas City – Driving while intoxicated; Leaving the scene of an accident
8:38 p.m. – 1000 block E. Edwards – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
November 13
1:19 a.m. – 1000 block N. country Club – Leilani N. Brooks-Jackson, 19, Kansas City – Possession of drug paraphernalia; La’Monié T. Simms, 20, Kansas City – Possession of marijuana
November 14
10:32 a.m. – 700 block W. Torrance – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
November 15
8:57 a.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
11:25 a.m. – 100 block W. South Ave. – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
6:59 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main –Connor D. Delong, 19, Maryville – Larceny
November 17
8:29 p.m. – 2900 block S. Main – Kaden T. Anderson, 18, St. Joseph – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, Speeding
November 19
3:07 a.m. – 200 block E. Halsey – Stolen motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
November 22
12:27 a.m. – 600 block N. Main – Possession of marijuana – Emma G. Cherry, 19, Maryville – Possession of marijuana
9:12 a.m. – 700 block E. 3rd – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
October 30
9:00 p.m. – 1000 block N. Mulberry – Driver 1: Shelbi L. Pieper, 20, York, Nebraska; Vehicle owner 2: Chad E. Stotler, Lee’s Summit
November 12
4:33 p.m. – S. Main & S. Avenue – Driver 1: Cameron K. Watson, 21, Maryville; Driver 2: Unknown
7:37 p.m. – 600 block E. Jenkins – Driver 1: Brant I. Holloway, 45, Fremont, Nebraska; Vehicle owner 2: PV Holding Corp, St. Louis
November 13
1:39 a.m. – 100 block W. 5th – Driver 1: Maggie G. Grishow, 19, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Richard Nordhues, Syracuse, Nebraska
November 15
12:55 p.m. – W. 1st & S. Walnut – Driver 1: Halea G. Vangundy, 22, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving; Driver 2: Logan T. Ziegler, 18, Maryville