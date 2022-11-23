LAND TRANSFERS
November 8, 2022
Michael Dale and Pamela Wallace to John Salcedo – Tr Com NW Cor Lot 13 Blk 2 Corrough’s Addition to Arkoe
Gary L. and Charlet A. (Jackie) McIntyre to Gary L. and Charlet (Jackie) McIntyre Revocable Living Trust – See Record
Travis Hogue to Steven Eugene and Lori Anne Sears – Lot 19 Countryside View
November 9, 2022
Trey D. and Quinci to Jason D. and Taylor M. McQuinn – Lot 14 North College Acres Addition top Maryville
Timothy W. and Janet M. Degase to Timothy W. and Janet M. Degase Revocable Living Trust – Lot 10 Blk 7 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to the City of Maryville
Tina A. West, Todd E. and Mary Jane Stites to Shelby S. Gilliland – Lots 7, 8 Blk 56 Original Town of Hopkins
Laverne P. and Deborah A. Marsh to Kenneth and Stella Marsh – Sec 17-66-37…See Record
Faye Marie Pennington, Faye Marie Epple, Glenn Pennington Jr. to Dalton J. Smyser – See Record
November 10, 2022
Gerald V. and Nancy K. Stoll Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to City of Ravenwood – Tract in Sec 13-64-34..See Record
Herzog Contracting Corp to SQI Limited – See Record
Annabelle Morton, Mary Ann Cordell, Mary Ann Morton to Angela Kloos – Lot 7, Part Lot 6 Blk 2 LA Bariteaus Addition to Maryville
E&P Spire Family Trust, E. Spire Family Trust, P. Spire Family Trust to Matthew Law and Brandy Mischnick – Sec 5-64-35…See Record
Curt and Julie Tobin to Frankie D. Chesnut – Com E1/4 Cor SE Sec 6-64-35…See Record
November 15, 2022
Jamie D. and Brian J Henggeler to Hannah and Shasha Domenden – Lot 6 Blk F Lynhurst Addition to Maryville
November 16, 2022
Tarkio Real Estate, LLC to Standard Development Company, LLC – See Record
Standard Development Company, LLC to ICC Burlington Fuel, LLC – See Record
Maryville R-II Educational Foundation to Reorganized School District R-II – Lot 23 Harmony Hill Subdivision Phase II and III..See Record
George C. Pittsenbarger to GCP Revocable Living Trust, George C. Pittsenbarger, Trustee Lot 20 Plat No 4 Sunset Hills Subdivision to Maryville