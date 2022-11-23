LAND TRANSFERS
November 16, 2022
LAND TRANSFERS
November 16, 2022
Ricky Lynn and Cynthia Lynn Kepner to Matthew and Christina Carey Wixom – Lot 56 Village O East
Marcia Ann and Randy P. Beason, Raymond Eugene Cross, Ali Raeann and Kiel Martin Lanes Brittain, Luke Edward and Samantha Lee Ramsey, Allison Lea Calfee (deceased), Alice Faye Cross (deceased) to John F. Calfee – Lot 2 Blk 1 McFarland’s Second Addition Original Town of Hopkins except..See Record
Joyce U. Ecker Revocable Living Trust to Allen L. and Becky J. Kent – Beg NW Cor Blk 1 Russell’s Addition to Elmo
November 17, 2022
Bryan and Brenda Beason to Brody Beason – Com N1/4 Cor Sec 17-64-36..See Record
United Services, Inc. to Melvin J. and Venieta Stoll – Com ¼ Cor SE Sec 21-64-35...See Record
November 18, 2022
Spurns Development LLC, Danny Burns to Phillip E. Nolan – Lot 49 Scout Ridge Estates Amended Plat No 1
Mary C. Rankin to Kevin Rankin – Lots 5, 6 Blk 3 MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
Jerry D. and Judith K. Allen, Judith K. and Jerry D. Allen Revocable Trust to Allen Tree Cutting Service, LLC – Com W1/4 For Sec 8-64-35…See Record
