COURT NEWS
November 10
Judge Robert Rice
Cory M. Ribble, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, fine
Madison E. Murphy, Maryville, Stealing, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Andrew B. Fay, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Christi L. Brown, Albany, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Stephen Kee Farnan, Barnard, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Deryk A. Goff, Rosendale, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to wind shield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Odester D. Stokes, Overland Park, Kansas, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $165
Kayla A. Whitebread, Gladstone, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Kyerra R. Williams, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Ruschia R. Hansen, Pickering, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18,000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50
Tucker S. Herndon, Graham, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
William R. Anderson, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Keaton M Allen, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to wind shield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50; seat belt violation, $10
Andrea L. Anderson, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Abayneh S. Haile, Shawnee, Kansas, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $165
Brianna R. Harris, Shenandoah, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $105.50
Jonathan W. Mires, Burlington Jct., Failed to wear protective approved head gear when on motorcycle in motion, $25
Chance J. Veylupek, Barnard, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Jonathan W. Mires, Burlington Jct., Fail to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Lincoln T. Hipsher, Oak Grove, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Tieler M. Salmons, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Camden N. Cox, Savannah, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Adrian L. S. Castaneda, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Trey A. Richardson, Hopkins, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Michael D. Davis, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; seat belt violation, $10
Matthew P. Thomas, Conception Jct., Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Kevin L. Gast, Monterey, California, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Tiffany M. Frase, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Matthew Kenward, Kearney, Nebraska, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Andrew D. Tiemann, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Matthew T. Stark, Burlington Jct., Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Terina K. Sunderman, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Edwyn C. C. Brown, Bellville, Illinois, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $300
Jason D. Wood, Maitland, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Laura E. Nixon, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Justin M. Ecker, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Zachary K. Hesser, Savannah, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $260
Christian N. Stone, Mound City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Kendall S. Harkrider, Maryville, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $240
Jeremy L. Hughes, Savannah, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Lane C. Wood, Skidmore, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $60.50
November 10
Judge Corey Herron
Madison L. Wilmes, Maitland, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Jamie J. Lewis, Belton, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Ryan B. Stark, Mercer, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued