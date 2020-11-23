COURT NEWS

November 10

Judge Robert Rice

Cory M. Ribble, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, fine

Madison E. Murphy, Maryville, Stealing, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation

Andrew B. Fay, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Christi L. Brown, Albany, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Stephen Kee Farnan, Barnard, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Deryk A. Goff, Rosendale, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to wind shield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50

Odester D. Stokes, Overland Park, Kansas, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $165

Kayla A. Whitebread, Gladstone, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Kyerra R. Williams, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Ruschia R. Hansen, Pickering, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18,000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50

Tucker S. Herndon, Graham, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

William R. Anderson, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Keaton M Allen, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to wind shield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50; seat belt violation, $10

Andrea L. Anderson, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Abayneh S. Haile, Shawnee, Kansas, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $165

Brianna R. Harris, Shenandoah, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $105.50

Jonathan W. Mires, Burlington Jct., Failed to wear protective approved head gear when on motorcycle in motion, $25

Chance J. Veylupek, Barnard, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Jonathan W. Mires, Burlington Jct., Fail to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Lincoln T. Hipsher, Oak Grove, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Tieler M. Salmons, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Camden N. Cox, Savannah, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Adrian L. S. Castaneda, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Trey A. Richardson, Hopkins, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Michael D. Davis, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; seat belt violation, $10

Matthew P. Thomas, Conception Jct., Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Kevin L. Gast, Monterey, California, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Tiffany M. Frase, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Matthew Kenward, Kearney, Nebraska, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Andrew D. Tiemann, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Matthew T. Stark, Burlington Jct., Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Terina K. Sunderman, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Edwyn C. C. Brown, Bellville, Illinois, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $300

Jason D. Wood, Maitland, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Laura E. Nixon, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Justin M. Ecker, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Zachary K. Hesser, Savannah, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $260

Christian N. Stone, Mound City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Kendall S. Harkrider, Maryville, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $240

Jeremy L. Hughes, Savannah, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Lane C. Wood, Skidmore, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $60.50 

November 10

Judge Corey Herron

Madison L. Wilmes, Maitland, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Jamie J. Lewis, Belton, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Ryan B. Stark, Mercer, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

