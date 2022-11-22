COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, November 8.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: None
• A call was made to Maryville Glass and Lock regarding a window in the lobby. The pipe insulation of the courthouse boiler is complete, the commission inspected the project.
• A call was returned to Robert Gibson at Nodaway Nursing Home to discuss the transfer of lease agreement. Gibson will follow up at a later date regarding closing date.
• The commission discussed the change of location for the Toys for Tots distribution in December.
• The commission reviewed a proposed service agreement for Tina Deiter that was sent via email by Caleb Phillips, Prosecuting Attorney. A revised service agreement will be sent later as Phillips wanted to make a change.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected a repaired railing on Bridge #0110012 and Road #97 both in Atchison Township, Bridge #0182007 for possible replacement in Independence Township and Road #428 in Jackson Township.
• Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock stopped in to discuss office space with the commission.
• An Independence Township resident called to discuss road closing procedures.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, November 10.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice of service from Schraeder Law Firm; Clerk’s Fee Report (October 2022);
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff Vehicle list as of 11/01/2022; Courthouse lighting for Christmas
• The October expense and revenue budget report was presented for review.
• A call was made to Garnett Plumbing to look at a leak in an Administration Center bathroom. Signed the authorization to perform inspection services to Elevator Safety Services, Inc. for the Administration Center elevator. Checked pilot light for courthouse boiler.
• The commission signed the Assignment of Lease and returned to Robert Gibson, Tiffany Care Center at Nodaway Nursing Home for the transfer of lease agreement. The Assignment of Lease will be held in escrow until the closing date on December 1, 2022.
• Took a call from Amy Holtman at Jefferson C-123 School District regarding setting up a job shadow opportunity with Road and Bridge. The commission okayed this and referred her to Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor to set up a date.
• The commission reviewed and signed the revised service agreement between the Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney and Tina Deiter.
• Brian Rose, representative for Gallagher Insurance, presented potential rates for county insurance. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Rex Wallace, assessor.
• The commission spoke with Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, regarding setting a time to sign papers for the softmatch bridges. Proposed date will not work, Jacobson will call back with a new date.
• Austin Roach, Acciona Energy, called in to schedule a time to speak with the commission regarding floodplains.