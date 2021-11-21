LAND TRANSFERS
November 5, 2021
Gerold Allen to Jonathan and Randi Rogers – Lot 5 Exc. W 6 Ft. and All Lot 6 Blk 15 Original Town of Pickering
Charles Joseph and Jane Marie Pappert Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Dylon J. Pappert – Lots 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 10 Blk 12 and Lots 4, 5, 6 Blk 7 Original Town of Clyde
Penny and Mark Lawrence to Logan S. Harmsen – Tract Com NE Cor Lot 2 Great Dane Estates…See Record
Lynda L. White, Lynda L. Hagey to Matthew Brett and Lynda L. White – Lot 26 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat 1
Dominick and Sarah Cicero to Brandy Paris – NE1/4 Blk 1 WB Jones Add Exc 7 Ft Off West Side
Steven A. Chinski to Carl R. Carlson – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Blk 9 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
November 8, 2021
Marcia L. Allen to Marcia L. and Gary E. Allen – E1/2 NE Sec 19-62-35…See Record
November 9, 2021
Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck to McKenna Heller – Lot 1 Blk 17 WR Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
Kyle C. and Jolicsa N. Guymon to Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck – Lots 5, 6 Blk 4 Lewis V. Morton’s Addition to Maryville
Doug and Kim Cohen to Kostadenos and Emily Groumoutis – Lot 29 Golden Acres Subdivision Plat 1 an Addition to Maryville
November 10, 2021
Lola M. Hackett Self Declaration of Revocable Trust to Morris Grey Warren Revocable Trust – Lot 20-24 Blk 20 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
Robert L. Hackett Self Declaration of Revocable Trust, Lola M. Hackett and Robert L Hackett II, Successor Trustees to Morris Grey Warren Revocable Trust – Lot 20-24 Blk 20 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
Morris Grey Warren Revocable Trust, Tracey Lee Berry Trustee to Mark Robert Yates – Lot 20-24 Blk 20 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
November 12, 2021
Shirley A. Shackelford to Pamela Rose Gaskill – S1/2 Lots 5 and 6, Blk 18 M.W. Charles First Addition to the City of Maryville
Byron E. Jr. and Charlotte Gunsolley to Byron E. Jr. and Charlotte Gunsolley as Trustees of the Byron E., Jr. and Charlotte Gunsolley Revocable Trust – Tract in Sec 2-64-35
Fairbanks Properties, LLC to Eckoff Deferred Sales Trust – Tract in Lot 20 Western Boundary of Original Town of Maryville…See Record
Bobby G. Hagey Revocable Living Trust, Doris Hagey, Trustee to Ronnie and Angela Hagey – Undivided 1/6 Interest in Tracts Sec 1, 2, 10, 11, Twp 66, Rng 37
Doris Hagey Revocable Living Trust to Ronnie and Angela Hagey – Undivided 1/6 Interest in Tracts Sec 1, 2, 10, 11, Twp 66, Rng 37
Curt and Kelli Hagey to Ronnie and Angela Hagey – Undivided 1/3 Interest in Tracts Sec 1, 2, 10, 11, Twp 66, Rng 37
Ron and Angela Hagey to Bobby G. Hagey Revocable Living Trust, Doris Hagey, Trustee – Undivided 1/6 Interest in ….See Record
Ron and Angela Hagey to Doris G. Hagey Revocable Living Trust– Undivided 1/6 Interest in ….See Record
Curtis and Kelli Hagey to Ron and Angela Hagey to Bobby G. Hagey Revocable Living Trust, Doris Hagey, Trustee – Undivided 1/6 Interest in ….See Record
Curtis and Kelli Hagey to Ron and Angela Hagey to Doris Hagey Revocable Living Trust – Undivided 1/6 Interest in ….See Record
Ron and Angela Hagey and Curtis and Kelli Hagey to Bobby G. Hagey Revocable Living Trust, Doris Hagey, Trustee and Doris Hagey Revocable Living Trust – Tract in Sec 8-65-37
Lynda White, Lynda L. Hagey to Curtis Hagey – Tracts in Sec 21-64-37
Curt and Kelli Hagey to Bobby G. Hagey Revocable Living Trust, Doris Hagey, Trustee – Tracts in Sec 21-64-37
Curt and Kelli Hagey to Doris Revocable Living Trust – Tracts in Sec 21-64-37
Ronnie and Angela Hagey to Bobby G. Hagey Revocable Living Trust, Doris Hagey, Trustee – Tracts in Sec 21-64-37
Ronnie and Angela Hagey to Doris Revocable Living Trust – Tracts in Sec 21-64-37
James M. and Donna F. Boyles Revocable Living Trust, James David Boyles Trustee to Robert J. and Joanne Z. Schmitz – Lot 4 Harmony Hill Subdivision to Maryville
Ron and Angela Hagey to Curt Hagey – Undivided ½ Interest in Tracts in Sec 26 and 29 Twp 66, Rng 37
Bobby G. Hagey Revocable Living Trust, Doris Hagey, Trustee to Curt Hagey – Undivided 1/6 Interest in Tracts in Sec 35, 26, 34, Twp 66, Rng 37
Doris Hagey Revocable Living Trust to Curt Hagey – Undivided 1/6 Interest in Tracts in Sec 35, 26, 34, Twp 66, Rng 37
Ron and Angela Hagey to Curt Hagey – Undivided 1/3 Interest in Tracts in Sec 35, 26, 34, Twp 66, Rng 37
Mary Anne Butler-Torgrimson to Mary Anne Butler-Torgrimson Living Trust – Com SW Cor Sec 8-64-35..See Record
November 15, 2021
James A. and Donna F. Boyles Revocable Living Trust to Tina M. Dawson and Jeffrey L. Siemer – Com SW Cor SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 29-64-35
Loma Barton to Amber Lea and Matthew James Parker – Lots 9, 10, 11, 12 Exc. N 75 Ft. Thereof Blk 3 Original Town of Elmo
Cindy Houn Hourn, Houn Hourn and Nuvuthy Tram to United Electric Cooperative, Inc. Lots 40, 41 South Park Addition Except..See Record
November 16, 2021
Ernest J. and Ella I. Kramer Revocable Trust to Jerrold Glen and Drew Markey Black – All Lots 8, 10, 12, S 30 Ft. Lot 6, W 20 Ft. Lots 7, 9, 11 And W 20 Ft. of S 30 Ft. Lot 5 All in Holmes Height Addition to Maryville
Chad A. and Angela R. Pedersen to Brandon and Rachael Stanley – Lot 13 Highland Estates Plat 1
Michael E., Patti, Douglas E. and Kim Hutt to Deborah R. Clark – Lot 50 and N1/2 Lot 49 Valleyview Sub Plat No 2
Daniel Weese to David Walker Jr. – Lots 19, 20 and W1/2 Lot 21 Blk 12 Original Town of Burlington Jct.