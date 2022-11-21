COURT NEWS
November 1
Judge Robert Rice
Chase E. Davidson, Mary-ville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP, VIP
Hurbano Gomez-Valle, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jade N. Parker, Tarkio, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, $250
Gale Rodgers, Hopkins, Driving while intoxicated; Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Todd Francis Stoll, Ravenwood,Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP, VIP
Jeffrey Warwick Trillo, Barnard, Driving while intoxicated; Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in an accident, 120 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation
Michael Weeden, Federal Way, Washington, Driving while intoxicated; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jaquan Davis, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP, VIP
November 2
Judge Robert Rice
Megan S. Alkire, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10
Damon M. Andrews, Clearmont, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10
Menno D. Borntreger, Elmo, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $500; Speeding, 26+ mph over, $500
Shawn J. Brown, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Tiffany R. Bulla, St. Joseph, Failure to transfer plates of vehicle within 30 days, $50.50
Melinda D. Chandler, Amazonia, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Ryan N. Constant, Parnell, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125
Parker A. Cox, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Caden Croteau, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Anna D. Crowley, Kearney, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
John M. Crowley, Skidmore, Seat belt violation, $10
Brandon L. Dougherty, Clearmont, Seat belt violation, $10
D’Eric J. L. Fields, Independence, Driving while revoked, suspended; Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Colton B. Files, Craig, Littering, $79.50; Operate vehicle in area not designated for such use or travel, $49.50
Tabitha L. Grantham, Memphis, Tennessee, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Mercedes L. Greenwell, Arkoe, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Miles F. Griffith, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended,; Displayed, possessed motor vehicle, trailer plates of another person, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Ginger R. Honey, Union Star, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125
Ja’Qwavien T. Hudson, Kansas City, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Joseph A. Kopel, Barnard, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $305.50
Cherish A. Kridler, Mary-ville, Seat belt violation, $10
Emily M. Kunkel, Linnens, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Lanny R. Leivan, Mary-ville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Trent L. Lett, Hopkins, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Bradley M. Long, Mary-ville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125
Connor M. L. Long, Mary-ville, Seat belt violation, $10
Ryan J. Madden, Mary-ville, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Nithin S. R. Malireddy, Maryville, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $100
Jalen M. Malone, Mary-ville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Edmundo M. Santiago, Kaufman, Texas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, $142; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Brayden P. Martinez, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Emily J. Meadow, Clearmont, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Daniel L. Miller, Ravenwood, Fail to yield right of way to vehicle, pedestrian lawfully in controlled intersection, crosswalk, $60.50
Miranda L. Mizera, Mary-ville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Tyler R. Paris, Fairfax, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Lakeisha P. Paul, Independence, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Spencer H. Pierpoint, Rock Post, Take, attempt to take, pursue, possess or transport wildlife without permit, Mo. resident, $49.50
Caroline F. Ross, Maryville, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50
Evan E. Schieber, Union Star, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Brenda S. Schrodt, Clearmont, Seat belt violation, $10
Leonard J. Selph, Rockford, Illinois, Speeding, 202-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Rebecca A. Silver, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Paul M. Simone, Kansas City, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Nancy A. Snow, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Karen R. Thompson, Kansas City, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Michael J. Thompson, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Stephanie L. Trujillo, Avondale, Arizona, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Louis A. Wallace, Emporia, Kansas, Seat belt violation, $10
Monte T. Wehrkamp, Gravity, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50;Seat belt violation, $10
Julaine A. Wolfe, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Derek M. Wray, Pickering, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Gangadhar Yerramsetti, Irving, Texas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Derek W. Yates, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Gurpreet Sing, Gardner, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Karl R. Wilmes, Ravenwoood, Seat belt violation, $10
Garland J. Shipps, Mary-ville, Failure to properly affix, display tab on motor vehicle license plate, $50.50
Kelsey D. Maxwell, Gallatin, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Nadya Rahim Shariff, Euless, Texas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Mary L. Plummer, Independence, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Tommy D. Devine, Columbia, Speeding, 20-25 mph oer, $155.50
Grant D. Phillips, Mary-ville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Taylor M. Smith, Alda, Nebraska, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Triston R. Fox, Elmo, Seat belt violation, $10
Andrew M. Strunc, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Megan Amirineni, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Garet M. Arnold, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
November 7
Judge Corey Herron
William R. Cochran, Hopkins, Probation violation, Domestic assault, Probation continued with modification, obtain alcohol abuse evaluation and follow recommendation
Carly J. Cotter, St. Joseph, Burglary, second degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Logan D. Fainter, Bevier, Invasion of privacy, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
Josie L. Fredricks, Trenton, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued without modification
Robert W. McNutt, Kansas City, Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to another person; Failure to register as a sex offender, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Gary J. Spire, Ravenwood, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued, must continue with SCS Program
November 8
Judge Robert Rice
Nathaniel L. Emily, Mary-ville, Peace disturbance; Trespass; Property damage, One day county jail
Dylan M. George, Sherwood, Arizona, Driving while intoxicated, prior, 180 days jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration; Complete SATOP, VIP
Lane M. Reidlinger, Clyde, Driving while intoxicated, prior, 180 days jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration; Complete SATOP, VIP
Jeremiah M. Stiens, Mary-ville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, Complete SATOP, VIP