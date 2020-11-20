MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
November 12
11:05 a.m. – Madison E. Fentiman, 21, Maryville – Maryville Public Safety warrant Failure to appear on traffic violation
MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
Incidents
October 24
3:43 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Cole B. Alloway, 20, Maitland – Driving while intoxicated
October 29
12:17 p.m. – 1200 block W. 16th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
November 1
12:48 p.m. – 600 lock E. 6th – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
November 2
1:52 p.m. – 200 block Park Ave. – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
November 3
7:22 p.m. – 1800 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
November 4
8:08 a.m. – 200 block S. Prairie – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
1:25 p.m. – 100 block S. Dewey – Recovered property – Cell phone
3:01 p.m. – 1300 block E. 1st – Failure to return property – Ongoing investigation
November 6
12:52 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
4:55 a.m. – 100 block N. Water – Stolen vehicle – Ongoing investigation
6:01 p.m. – 1100 block N. College Dr. – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
November 7
6:28 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Eric J. Shipley, 31, Burlington Jct. – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear x9
8:37 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Mark A. Wiggins, 30, Waycross, Georgia – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
9:30 p.m. – 500 block N. Main – Umesh Singh, 22, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Failure to register motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
November 8
10:08 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
November 9
1:20 p.m. – 300 block E. Summit Dr. – Mary J. Miller, 62, Maryville – Peace disturbance
November 10
10:16 p.m. – 100 block S Water – Holly E. Carlson, 41, Maryville – Dog at large
November 12
11:23 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Madison E. Fentiman, 21, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
November 13
7:30 p.m. – 200 block Che Dr. – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
November 14
1:34 a.m. – 200 block E. 4th – Lane M. Reidling, 23, Clyde – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to illuminate headlamps
November 15
1:52 a.m. – 800 block W. 4th – Yonathan Elful, 20, Kansas City – Possession of marijuana
Accidents
November 5
3:51 p.m. – 2500 block E. 1st – Driver 1: Alex L. Rinehart, 17, Hatfield – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Mark V. Sheiffer, 61, Maryville
November 6
4:45 a.m. – 1200 block E. 4th – Driver 1: Gary L. Gann, 46, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Debra A. Vinzant, Maryville
November 9
4:28 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Robert J. Barmann, 86, Maryville; Driver 2: Joshua M. Mitchell, 30, Conception Jct.
November 11
9:48 a.m. – 300 block E. 4th – Driver 1: William J. Wright, 32, Stanberry; Driver 2: Harley K. Chappell, 21, Maryville
November 13
12:34 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Jessica A. Stoll, 27, Hopkins – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Clairrissa G. Barnes, 21, Windsor
November 15
1:00 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Driver 2: Juliann M. Ellis, 19, Maryville