MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL

November 12

11:05 a.m. – Madison E. Fentiman, 21, Maryville – Maryville Public Safety warrant Failure to appear on traffic violation

MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY 

Incidents

October 24

3:43 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Cole B. Alloway, 20, Maitland – Driving while intoxicated

October 29

12:17 p.m. – 1200 block W. 16th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation

November 1

12:48 p.m. – 600 lock E. 6th – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation

November 2

1:52 p.m. – 200 block Park Ave. – Property damage – Ongoing investigation

November 3

7:22 p.m. – 1800 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

November 4

8:08 a.m. – 200 block S. Prairie – Harassment – Ongoing investigation

1:25 p.m. – 100 block S. Dewey – Recovered property – Cell phone

3:01 p.m. – 1300 block E. 1st – Failure to return property – Ongoing investigation

November 6

12:52 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

4:55 a.m. – 100 block N. Water – Stolen vehicle – Ongoing investigation

6:01 p.m. – 1100 block N. College Dr. – Property damage – Ongoing investigation

November 7

6:28 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Eric J. Shipley, 31, Burlington Jct. – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear x9

8:37 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Mark A. Wiggins, 30, Waycross, Georgia – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

9:30 p.m. – 500 block N. Main – Umesh Singh, 22, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Failure to register motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility

November 8

10:08 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

November 9

1:20 p.m. – 300 block E. Summit Dr. – Mary J. Miller, 62, Maryville – Peace disturbance

November 10

10:16 p.m. – 100 block S Water – Holly E. Carlson, 41, Maryville – Dog at large

November 12

11:23 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Madison E. Fentiman, 21, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

November 13

7:30 p.m. – 200 block Che Dr. – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

November 14

1:34 a.m. – 200 block E. 4th – Lane M. Reidling, 23, Clyde – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to illuminate headlamps

November 15

1:52 a.m. – 800 block W. 4th – Yonathan Elful, 20, Kansas City – Possession of marijuana

Accidents

November 5

3:51 p.m. – 2500 block E. 1st – Driver 1: Alex L. Rinehart, 17, Hatfield – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Mark V. Sheiffer, 61, Maryville

November 6

4:45 a.m. – 1200 block E. 4th – Driver 1: Gary L. Gann, 46, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Debra A. Vinzant, Maryville

November 9

4:28 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Robert J. Barmann, 86, Maryville; Driver 2: Joshua M. Mitchell, 30, Conception Jct.

November 11

9:48 a.m. – 300 block E. 4th – Driver 1: William J. Wright, 32, Stanberry; Driver 2: Harley K. Chappell, 21, Maryville

November 13

12:34 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Jessica A. Stoll, 27, Hopkins – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Clairrissa G. Barnes, 21, Windsor

November 15

1:00 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Driver 2: Juliann M. Ellis, 19, Maryville

