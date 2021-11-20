MUNICIPAL COURT

November 2

Logan E. Osterhout, Afton, Iowa, Minor in possession, $200

Graci M. Kotalik, Excelsior Springs, Littering, $400

Michael D. Butler, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Michelle L. Gascoigne, Maryville, Failed to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $75; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $100; Failure to register vehicle, $25; Failure to register vehicle, $25

Taylor J. French, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Failed to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50

Shiva R. Kothapally, Maryville, Defective equipment, $200

Carey J. Volner, Maitland, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

Tracy A. Young, Omaha, Nebraska, Failure to appear, $75; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial, $150

Tucker Murphy, Mary-ville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100

Paeton M. Bickett, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250

Teresa R. Davison, Braddyville, Iowa, Littering, $503

Ryan S. Smith, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125

Damien J. Pritt, Rock Port, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Grayson T. Lewis, Ursa, Illinois, Defective equipment, $191.50

Daniel Linden, Mary-ville, Defective equipment, $150

Laxman K. Alugubelli, Defective equipment, $191.50

Angel R. Farnsworth, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident

Andrew F. Weis, Creston, Iowa, Minor in possession, $200

William R. Anderson, Bedford, Iowa, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $75; Possess marijuana, $300. Possess drug paraphernalia, $100

Erin C. Jennings, St. Joseph, Defective equipment, $191.50

Tyler K. Randolph, Maryville, Excessive acceleration, $50.50

Jeremy E. Berg, Mary-ville, Failed to register vehicle, $25

Marquel D. Pettite-Pilgram, Maryville, Failure to appear, $104

Marshall P. W. Pearcy, Maryville, Failure to appear, $53

Maneesh Sake, Mary-ville, Zoning code violation, $191.50

 

