MUNICIPAL COURT
November 2
Logan E. Osterhout, Afton, Iowa, Minor in possession, $200
Graci M. Kotalik, Excelsior Springs, Littering, $400
Michael D. Butler, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Michelle L. Gascoigne, Maryville, Failed to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $75; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $100; Failure to register vehicle, $25; Failure to register vehicle, $25
Taylor J. French, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Failed to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Shiva R. Kothapally, Maryville, Defective equipment, $200
Carey J. Volner, Maitland, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Tracy A. Young, Omaha, Nebraska, Failure to appear, $75; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial, $150
Tucker Murphy, Mary-ville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100
Paeton M. Bickett, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Teresa R. Davison, Braddyville, Iowa, Littering, $503
Ryan S. Smith, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Damien J. Pritt, Rock Port, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Grayson T. Lewis, Ursa, Illinois, Defective equipment, $191.50
Daniel Linden, Mary-ville, Defective equipment, $150
Laxman K. Alugubelli, Defective equipment, $191.50
Angel R. Farnsworth, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident
Andrew F. Weis, Creston, Iowa, Minor in possession, $200
William R. Anderson, Bedford, Iowa, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $75; Possess marijuana, $300. Possess drug paraphernalia, $100
Erin C. Jennings, St. Joseph, Defective equipment, $191.50
Tyler K. Randolph, Maryville, Excessive acceleration, $50.50
Jeremy E. Berg, Mary-ville, Failed to register vehicle, $25
Marquel D. Pettite-Pilgram, Maryville, Failure to appear, $104
Marshall P. W. Pearcy, Maryville, Failure to appear, $53
Maneesh Sake, Mary-ville, Zoning code violation, $191.50