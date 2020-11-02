MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
Incidents
October 12
11:41 a.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Stealing Ongoing investigation
October 16
9:49 p.m. – US Hwy 71 & Katydid Rd. – Madelynn M. Taute, 18, Sheridan – No valid driver’s license; Failure to register a motor vehicle
October 19
9:21 p.m. – 400 block W. 11th – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
3:56 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Cory M. Ribble, 20, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
4:32 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
October 20
11:24 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Eric J. Shipley, 31, Burlington Jct. – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
October 25
12:36 a.m. – 1000 block S. Main – Dylan T. Marrs, 19, Forest City – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to obey a traffic signal
6:38 p.m. – 600 block N. Mulberry – Leaving the scene – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
October 21
10:47 p.m. – E. 3rd & N. Vine – Driver 1: Alec R. Vanderpool, 18, Indianola, Iowa – No valid driver’s license; Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Madelin R. Knight, 20, Maryville
October 26
1:25 a.m. – 400 block N. Main – Drover 1: Ezekiel J. Morrow, 16, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; No valid driver’s license; Vehicle owner 2: Louis N. Richter, Columbia