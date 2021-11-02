COURT NEWS

October 19

Judge Robert Rice

Jacob R. Barnes, Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Driving while intoxicated; Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP and VIP

Willie R. Morin, Grant City, Failure to register motor vehicle; Speeding, 11-15 mph over; Unlawful possession of Drug paraphernalia, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Tyler T. Storm, Maryville, Violation of protection order for adult, 77 days jail

October 19

Judge Roger Prokes

Jace J. Steenhoek, Bagley, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation, two days shock incarceration

Dakota G. Leeper, Graham, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, Two years supervised probation, Two days shock incarceration

October 20

Judge Roger Prokes

