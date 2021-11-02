COURT NEWS
October 19
Judge Robert Rice
Jacob R. Barnes, Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Driving while intoxicated; Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP and VIP
Willie R. Morin, Grant City, Failure to register motor vehicle; Speeding, 11-15 mph over; Unlawful possession of Drug paraphernalia, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tyler T. Storm, Maryville, Violation of protection order for adult, 77 days jail
October 19
Judge Roger Prokes
Jace J. Steenhoek, Bagley, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation, two days shock incarceration
Dakota G. Leeper, Graham, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, Two years supervised probation, Two days shock incarceration
October 20
Judge Roger Prokes
