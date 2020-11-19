NODAWAY COUNTY COMMISSION
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, November 10.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Road and Bridge to Missouri Department of Revenue for title fees; to Ed Walker for equipment reimbursement and fees for lost title; Public Administrator to Card Services for postage and office supplies; County to Kevin Hartman for Hazardous Waste site pay. Transfer of sick leave time between employees; bid for audit.
• Reviewed the following received by mail or email: Check from MOPERM for totaled sheriff department vehicle; Investment Report (October 2020); Jackson Insurance Boiler Policy for FY2021
• The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed softmatch/BRO funds. A call was made to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates regarding a trade with Worth County of $150,000. Also discussed a potential numbering issue with a BRO bridge. Macias will look into this with MoDOT and get back to the commission.
• The commission signed a letter to Arnold Insurance regarding the discontinuance of additional insurance programs payroll deductions. Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer reported to the commission that the county may not be eligible for the Health Savings Account (HSA) as per the representative from Gallagher Benefit Services. A conference call was set up with Mike Keller and Brian Rose of Gallagher Benefit Services for further explanation. In attendance were Rex Wallace, assessor, Lisa Nickerson, recorder and Tammy Carter, H.R. director. After a conversation with Gallagher representatives, it was agreed that the county will not be able to move to the HSA option and will continue with the FLEX Savings Account (FSA) plan. Jenkins will touch base with Nodaway Valley Bank and communicate decisions with Gallagher. Open enrollment is set for November 17th in the lower-level conference room at 10 and 1.
• Northwest Missouri State University President, John Jasinski called in to discuss expenses the University has incurred regarding COVID-19. Jenkins gave the commission a brief update of CARES Act funds spent and outstanding invoices.
• Jenkins discussed the incoming revenues to be transferred over to the City of Maryville. A requisition will be issued to get a check issued to the city.
• A call was made to Ron Scroggie with Enel White Cloud Wind project, for clarification on the extra gravel Enel has left over. The commission clarified that the township(s) would be first priority with landowners in the footprint being second and any remaining would go to the county.
• Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development and Lily White, Maryville Chamber of Commerce gave an update on the Shop Small Campaign and shopping local.
• An email was sent regarding the elevator inspections. This has been scheduled for November 17th in the morning.
• Patton submitted the May expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• Public Administrator elect, Dee O’Riley, met with the commission, Patton and Jenkins to discuss her plans/needs for office space and furniture for FY2021. O’Riley stated she would like to have an office space in the Administration Center to make it more convenient. The extra office space that was set up on third floor of the Administration Center will be used by O’Riley beginning January 1, 2021.
• Nodaway • County will hold a swearing in ceremony for the newly elected office holders on January 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. in the courtroom at the county courthouse.
• A Polk Township resident came in to inquire about a code enforcement issue. A call was made to Eric Couts, Code Enforcer for clarification.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, November 12.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals: Transfer of sick leave time between employees.
• Reviewed the following received by mail or email: Sales Tax/Use Tax/Road and Bridge Special Sales Tax Report.
• Reviewed and signed a Drone Policy. Sent the policy on to Kim Mildward, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
• At 9:00 a.m., sealed bids were presented with one sealed bid for the Video Conferencing equipment. The bid was from Northwest Audio Visual. The bid was accepted and a call was made to Northwest Audio Visual to move forward.
• The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed the brush law and reviewed information that was pulled per Federal Emergency Management Agency request with a letter being signed for Ayan Batuk, PA Program Delivery Manager. Reviewed the FY2020 revenues and expenses for the Nodaway County Road and Bridge department.
• The commission discussed moving the employee appreciation luncheon to the third floor of the Administration Center to allow for social distancing. The discussion was tabled while waiting to get numbers from office holders on who will be in attendance.
• Marlin Jenkins, collector/treasurer, gave the commission a brief update of CARES Act funds spent and outstanding invoices. Also discussed the amount they may want to pay the Maryville Chamber and Nodaway County Economic Development. Northwest Missouri State University’s John Jasinski and Matt Baker met with the commission to review the expenses they have incurred and how they have spent the allocation of CARES Funds the county has given them. Jasinski requested another $665,000.00 if funds are available.
• North Nodaway R-VI Superintendent Chris Turpin called in regarding information Governor Parson just discussed on a press conference. Turpin asked the commission to consider writing a letter of support to school boards or making a declaration regarding social distancing and masks. Burns stated the commission would need to discuss and likely get legal counsel regarding this issue.
• The commission took a call from Ryan Choquette with Teneska, Clear Creek Wind project to review the punch list that had been emailed. An inspection of Road #101 in Union Township and Roads #98, 99 in Atchison Township were made as a part of the punch list review.