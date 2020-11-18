MUNICIPAL COURT
November 3
Navin Paul, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175; Failed to register vehicle, $25.25; Failure to appear, $50
Scott A. David, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jeremy D. Bradshaw, St. Joseph, Failure to appear, $50; Vehicle license, inspection, title, $25.25; Failure to register vehicle, $25.25
Jesse D. Vicker, Creston, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $100.50
Cervantes M. Reyes, Maryville, No headlights, $10; Failure to appear, $50
Madison L. Jones, Maryville, Littering, $500
Anna M. R. Cardello, Maryville, Vehicle license, inspection, title, $25.25; Failure to register vehicle, $25.25
Christian T. Cooper, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over; Failure to appear; Failure to appear, warrant issued
Abigail G. Sleppy, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Betty S. Leivan, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Josef W. Keilholz, Littering, $200
Tyler W. Gilmore, Fairfield, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19; Failure to appear; Failure to appear, warrant issued
Logan J. Daniels, Misc. peace disturbance, $100
Joshua J. Putney, Maryville, Misc. peace disturbance, $100
Skyler L. Roberson, Misc. peace disturbance, $100
Cory M. Ribble, Maryville, Failure to appear, $50
Charles C. Bradham Jr., Maryville, Failure to appear, $12
Dalton R. C. McDonell, Minor in possession, $200
Stephen W. Voltmer, Burlinton Jct., Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Madelynn M. Taute, Sheridan, Failure to register vehicle, $25.25; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $175
McKenzie C. Mays, Maryville, Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection so close to cause hazard, $60.50
Alexander R. Cornine, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $350
Tiffany J. Burns, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $25.25
Laura A. Schuetz, Tarkio, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $350
Andre W. Gaudette, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Landyn D. Cowger, Liberty, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Kevin W. Hutchison, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Eric J. Shipley, Burlington Jct., Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Treston L. Brown, Pickering, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Michael Rivera, St. Joseph, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jeremy M. Miller, Maryland Heights, Failure to appear, $50
Benjamin D. Demott, Kansas City, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kobie D. Plummer, Maitland, Failure to appear, $50
Jalen M. Malone, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Gary Spire, Parnell, Open container, $100
Bryson J. Fisher, Country Club, Defective equipment, $188.50
Cole D. Elwood, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50