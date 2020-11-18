MUNICIPAL COURT

November 3

Navin Paul, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175; Failed to register vehicle, $25.25; Failure to appear, $50

Scott A. David, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jeremy D. Bradshaw, St. Joseph, Failure to appear, $50; Vehicle license, inspection, title, $25.25; Failure to register vehicle, $25.25

Jesse D. Vicker, Creston, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $100.50

Cervantes M. Reyes, Maryville, No headlights, $10; Failure to appear, $50

Madison L. Jones, Maryville, Littering, $500

Anna M. R. Cardello, Maryville, Vehicle license, inspection, title, $25.25; Failure to register vehicle, $25.25

Christian T. Cooper, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over; Failure to appear; Failure to appear, warrant issued

Abigail G. Sleppy, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Betty S. Leivan, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250

Josef W. Keilholz, Littering, $200

Tyler W. Gilmore, Fairfield, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19; Failure to appear; Failure to appear, warrant issued

Logan J. Daniels, Misc. peace disturbance, $100

Joshua J. Putney, Maryville, Misc. peace disturbance, $100

Skyler L. Roberson, Misc. peace disturbance, $100

Cory M. Ribble, Maryville, Failure to appear, $50

Charles C. Bradham Jr., Maryville, Failure to appear, $12

Dalton R. C. McDonell, Minor in possession, $200

Stephen W. Voltmer, Burlinton Jct., Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

Madelynn M. Taute, Sheridan, Failure to register vehicle, $25.25; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $175

McKenzie C. Mays, Maryville, Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection so close to cause hazard, $60.50

Alexander R. Cornine, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $350

Tiffany J. Burns, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $25.25

Laura A. Schuetz, Tarkio, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $350

Andre W. Gaudette, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

Landyn D. Cowger, Liberty, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

Kevin W. Hutchison, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

Eric J. Shipley, Burlington Jct., Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Treston L. Brown, Pickering, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Michael Rivera, St. Joseph, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jeremy M. Miller, Maryland Heights, Failure to appear, $50

Benjamin D. Demott, Kansas City, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kobie D. Plummer, Maitland, Failure to appear, $50

Jalen M. Malone, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Gary Spire, Parnell, Open container, $100

Bryson J. Fisher, Country Club, Defective equipment, $188.50

Cole D. Elwood, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

