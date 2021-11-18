COURT NEWS
November 3
Judge Robert Rice
Angelina R. Lebow, Maryville, Failed to stop for school bus receiving/discharging school children, $130.50
Constance D. Terry, Clarinda, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $80.50; Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Jericha D. Garcia, Laredo, Texas, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation
Sarah J. Palmatier, Burlington Jct., Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $100
Treyton J. Paris, Maryville, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $100
Ayrion Teegarden, Mary-ville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $250; Speeding, 26+ mph over, 5 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, one year supervised probation
Tessa R. Jones, Burlington Jct. Driving while revoked, suspended; Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection, so close to cause hazard, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kevin L. Gray, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Anna R. Horn, Maryville, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18,000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50
Billy J. Stephenson, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Brandy M. Owen, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued for by DOR since vehicle was acquired, built, $80.50
Quenton J. Manship, Bolckow, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Isabella M. Ayala, Pattonsburg, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
William L. Boswell, Parnell, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18,000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50
Trestan L. McGeorge, Barnard, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation
Tyler R. Paris, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Ross S. Rutherford, Savannah, Seat belt violation, $10
Ruby B. Ballard, Jefferson City, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $230
Brecken L. Manus, Ankeny, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Richard B. Brooke, Stanberry, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Madelynn E. Eagen, Plattsburg, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Suspended imposition of snetnece, one year supervised probation
Daniel C. Lindsay, Tarkio, Seat belt violation, $10
Jesse N. Wisneski, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50
Christina M. De Jesus, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Aaron K. Brewster, Hobbs, New Mexico, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Omar Y. P. Estupinan, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50