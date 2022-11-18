MUNICIPAL COURT
October 19
Judge Robert Rice
Melandy Myer, Maryville, Defective equipment x3, $286.50 x3; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
November 2
Judge Robert Rice
Katheryn Belanger, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Samuel McSpadden, Lone Jack, Defective equipment, $186.50
Madelynn M. Taute, Sheridan, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Imani Jackson, Richmond, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Kelsey D. Ashworth, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
Kayla Ayala-Hein, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Anthony W. Boydston, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Connor Burgess, Maryville, Displayed, possessed, fictitious, canceled, suspended, revoked, altered driver’s license, $200
Patricia A. Cannon, Bethany, Expired plates, $50.50
Alexander I. Chavez, Stewartsville, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Leroy Clubine, Liberty, Building code violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Mara Cosenza, Indianola, Iowa, Defective equipment, $186.50
Woobendy Guerrier, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100
Johnathan Harness, St. Joseph, Minor in possession, $200
Trace A. Harvey, Parnell, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250
Jason Jackson, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Cristian Hovel, Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Seth A. Kunkel, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Todd Lester, Maryville, Fail to obey lawful order, $100; Expired plates, $50.50; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $350
Connor M. Latt Long, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.60
Kody Lull, Maryville, Disorderly conduct, $50
Ryan Madden, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle x2, $25.25 x2; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
Vamsi Mallela, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Brayden Martinez, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, No headlights when required, $50.50; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Kaitlin McBride, St. Peters, Defective equipment, $186.50
Sherry J. McPike, St. Joseph, Littering, $500; Defective equipment, $250
Melandy Myer, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Caden Peck, Maryville, Failed to yield, $60.50
Lincoln T. Pope, Pickering, Defective equipment, $250
Christian Raleigh, Maryville, Failed to stop for school bus receiving, discharging school children, $130.50
Thomas Robey, Kansas City, Littering, $200
Aryanna M. Sanchez, Kansas City, Trespass, $400
Jonathan L. Smith, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26-30 mph over, $225
Mary K. Swank, Defective equipment, $186.50
Anthony Valdez, Kansas City, Littering, $200
Calvin L. Vore, Maryville, Defective equipment x2, $186.50 x2