LAND TRANSFERS
November 3, 2020
Cindy Jorgensen to Michelle Fowler – Lot 2 Blk 19 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
November 4, 2020
Harold D. and Dorothy E. Hughes Revocable Trust Agreement, Alice Anne Puett and Marjorie Joyce Hughes to Douglas Reece, Marjorie Joyce and Arthur Albert Hughes, Allice Anne Puett Revocable Trust Agreement and Morgan M. Hughes Revocable Trust Agreement – See Record
Series 5 Steward Properties Group LLC to Series 8 Steward Properties Group LLC – E1/2 SW Blk 23 Original Town of Maryville Except Strip 5 Ft 9 In off N Side for Alley
Byron E. and Beverly W. Bird Inter Vivos Trust to Marilyn N. Denning Felton Revocable Living Trust – Unit 6A Faustiana Place, Amended Plat No 1A, An Addition to the City of Maryville
David J. and Mary E. Burns to Joel D. Harderson and Michelle Lea Greenlee – Com NE Cor Lot 30 Golden Acres Plat No 1, a Subdivision of Maryville
November 5, 2020
KJL Farms LLC, Jim, Kenneth and Larry Polsley to Barnes Nodaway Mo LLC – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 35-67-38
Capital Investment Group LLC, Daniel K. Vassalli to Capital Investment Group LLC – See Record