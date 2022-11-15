NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
August 25
Caden M. Croteau, 19, St. Joseph, Two Buchanan County warrants failure to appear; Three Andrew county warrants failure to appear, operating motor vehicle on highway without valid license
September 18
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins
September 19
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Pickering
September 22
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Maryville
September 23
William AD Phillips, 24, Maryville, City warrant failure to appear
September 26
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins
September 27
Mykael A. Thoren, 33, Bedford, Iowa, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license
September 29
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Skidmore
September 30
Bryan T. Hanes, 39, Burlington Jct., Nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images; Attempted nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and harassment
David A. Hagg, 59, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, chronic; Driving while revoked, suspended
October 1
Billy J. Stephenson, 31, Maryville, Failure to appear
October 3
Dallas R. Stanton, 22, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
October 5
Jalen Malone, 23, Maryville, Failure to appear
Holly D. Carlson-Gann, 43, Burlington Jct., Possession of controlled substance
October 6
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
October 7
Tyler T. Storm, 35, Maryville, Probation violation
Nicholaus R. Milbourn, 31, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
Samuel G. Pitts, 34, Maryville, Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Barnard
October 9
Deputies took a report of harassment in Elmo
October 10
Nathaniel L. Emily, 38, Maryville, Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Maryville
October 11
Deputies took a report of harassment in Hopkins
October 12
Deputies responded to a report of animal stealing in Maryville
Scott P. Alkire, 65, Barnard, Failure to register motor vehicle, Possession of controlled substance, Driving while intoxicated
October 13
Corey Jones, 37, Ravenwood, Driving while revoked, suspended; Driving while intoxicated
Benjamin M. Marion, 48, Skidmore, Resisting, interfering with arrest for a felony and assault
October 16
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
Kaia Tupinio, 21, Maryville, Failure to appear
Deputies took a report of rape in Hopkins
October 17
Daniel R. Bix, 34, Kansas City, Andrew County warrant failure to appear
October 19
David White, 49, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
October 21
Marcus AM Williams, 23, Kansas City, Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Ravenwood
October 22
Stephen E. Stephens, 60, Hopkins, Failure to appear
October 23
Logan D. Evans, 31, Guilford, Failure to appear
Brendon L. Peterson, 22, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, persistent
October 25
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Graham
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Hopkins
October 26
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Skidmore
October 28
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Guilford
October 29
Kathryn N. Harris, 34, Maryville, Assault, 4th degree
October 31
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins
Seth D. Shurvington, 26, Maryville, Unlawful use of weapon; Property damage
Dillon J. Sturm, 29, Maryville, Property damage; Domestic assault, 4th degree