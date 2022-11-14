MARYVILLE POLICE
October 17
October 17
6:11 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Jill S. Larison, 48, Sheridan – Larceny
October 23
9:20 p.m. – 200 block S. Market – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
October 26
10:59 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
October 27
10:28 a.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
1:17 p.m. – 2600 block S. Mulberry – Jamiee D. Fee, 29, Maryville – Dog at large
1:27 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
11:17 p.m. – 700 block N. Fillmore – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
October 30
11:02 a.m. – 400 block W. 16th St. – Sexual assault – Ongoing investigation
October 31
8:51 a.m. – 500 block N. Laura – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
10:08 a.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
11:31 a.m. – 200 block N. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
3:25 p.m. – 300 block N. Market – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
November 2
10:50 a.m. – 200 block W. 12th – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
12:30 p.m. – 900 block S. market – Recovered property – Bicycle
3:44 p.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Lost/stolen property – Firearms
6:10 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Lost/stolen property – Wallet
