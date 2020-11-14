COURT NEWS
November 2
Judge Roger Prokes
Max W. Shafer, Fairfax, Forgery x2, 180 days county jail with credit for time served
Lacey A. Wiederholt, Odessa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 60 days county jail
Chad King, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid x2, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
Michael J. Prinkey, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days county jail