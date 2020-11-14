COURT NEWS

November 2

Judge Roger Prokes

Max W. Shafer, Fairfax, Forgery x2, 180 days county jail with credit for time served

Lacey A. Wiederholt, Odessa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 60 days county jail

Chad King, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid x2, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation

Michael J. Prinkey, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days county jail

 

