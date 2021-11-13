COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, Nov. 2.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Liquor License for 39th Street Liquor; Recorder Fee report. Road and Bridge to NW Equipment for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Demand Response Initiative report from Evergy.Certificate of Qualification for Tax Abatement from City of Maryville for Black Pony Brewery.
• Patton submitted the October expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, reported the crew was working on Bridge #514 as weather permits and have been working on tubes at various locations. Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, canceled via email, his appointment for 9:00. He will call Thursday to reschedule. Engle discussed the changes to the salary schedule as discussed and decided on by the office holders at the October 26commission meeting.
• Patton presented a formal request for funds for updating ADA election equipment.
• The commission spoke to Jennifer Jarvis with MoDOT regarding a question on maintenance on West First Street.
• A White Cloud Township resident reported (via email) an issue with a tube on 400th Street.
• The commission reviewed an email from Judge Robert Rice regarding the mental health program he had presented to the five counties. A motion was made to support the approval of the establishment of the mental health board. The commission voted to support the establishment of the board.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director, stopped in to discuss the progress with Christmas decorating at the courthouse as part of the Community Christmas event.
• A date for the employee appreciation lunch was set for December 16 at noon at the County Administration Center.
• A call was made to United Fiber regarding several fax machines that are having line issues. A technician was later sent out to look into the issue further.
• A representative from MEI Elevators reported back to the commission on the courthouse elevator.
• A technician from Carpet Plus Bargain Barn measured for carpet in the judge’s chambers at the courthouse.
• Engle and Commissioner Walk inspected Road #340 in Grant Township and the tube on Road #400 in White Cloud Township.
• Judge Corey Herron met with the commission to introduce himself. Herron has been appointed Acting Presiding Judge of the 4th District Circuit until a judge can be appointed by the Governor. The acting Presiding Judge will be appointed following the retirement of Judge Roger Prokes.
• Walker updated the commission regarding the status of the grant funding for the Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes COVID-19 funding. The issues with the funding at the Jefferson City level have been resolved and the grant will be funded.
• Brian Rose, Senior Benefit Consultant with Gallagher Benefit Services, Inc., reviewed insurance renewal rates with the commission. Also in attendance: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Rex Wallace, assessor and Tammy Carter, H.R. director.
• Linn County Commission called to discuss how the Consolidated 911 Center has turned out and how the city/county plans to fund this in the future.
• The commission briefly discussed a cost-of-living adjustment for FY2022. No final decision was made.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Nov. 4.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Clerk Fee report. Sheriff to Haug Communications, Inc. for radio upgrades (utilizing ARPA funds); Road and Bridge to Maryville Tools for equipment; Public Administrator to MTE for office equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Announcement – Evergy; Mozingo Creek Watershed meeting invite
• A technician from MEI repaired the elevator at the Courthouse.
• The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met with Darrell Cronk and Mike Wallace, Village of Arkoe to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds they have received and the needs their entity has and how the county can assist. Patton discussed issues that have come about with the Scanning and Archiving bids. The bid has been canceled and will be rebid at a later date. Patton also discussed with the group the request for funds for upgraded ADA election equipment. The sheriff’s department put in a requisition for updated radio upgrades utilizing ARPA funds. At the request of the commission, Jenkins will contact Daniel Negowski, Tax Associate with BKD Auditing regarding legality of items requested by municipalities and county offices.
• A call was taken from Lehr Construction regarding the upcoming bids at the Administration Center. They were advised that specs and floor plans can be found on the county website or they could come into the Clerk’s office.
• The commission reviewed an email from Atchison County Clerk regarding the Mental Health Board that Judge Robert Rice is pulling together. A response was drafted and sent out to Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth County Clerks.
• Tammy Carter reported that Maryville Florists had the wreath that will be displayed at the courthouse as a part of the Community Christmas event. The wreath was picked up and transported to the Administration Center to begin putting it together. Walk reported that he had a lift and a volunteer from Northwest Missouri State University to assist in putting the lights up on the tree in the courthouse lawn.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected a tube on Road #932 in White Cloud Township, Bridge #956 in Grant Township and Road #593 in and the intersection of Roads #805 and #809 in Monroe Township.
• Jay Eggleston, State Representative, introduced himself to the commission and is putting in for the State Senate seat. Eggleston discussed the area and concerns the commission might have. Also present: Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.