COURT NEWS
October 25
Judge Roger Prokes
Dylan M. Kryyzopolski, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Three. Years Department of Corrections
Victor J. Shores, Mary-ville, Unlawful possession of a firearm, Six years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 days treatment
Cobra D. Wright, Mary-ville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Three Years Department of Corrections
William Enk, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Sara N. Service, Guilford, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Tyler T. Storm, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
November 1
Judge Roger Prokes
Nathan J. Blane, Mary-ille, Probation violation, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued without modification or extension
Zachary D. Bernard, St. Joseph, Stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued