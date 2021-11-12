COURT NEWS

October 25

Judge Roger Prokes

Dylan M. Kryyzopolski, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Three. Years Department of Corrections

Victor J. Shores, Mary-ville, Unlawful possession of a firearm, Six years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 days treatment

Cobra D. Wright, Mary-ville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Three Years Department of Corrections

William Enk, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Sara N. Service, Guilford, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

Tyler T. Storm, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

November 1

Judge Roger Prokes

Nathan J. Blane, Mary-ille, Probation violation, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued without modification or extension

Zachary D. Bernard, St. Joseph, Stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued

