NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
September 23
Angelina R. Lebow, 18, Hopkins, Fail to stop for a school bus
September 24
Joshua D. Sagehorn, 19, Seward, Nebraska, Fail to stop for school bus; Driving while intoxicated; Minor in possession; Fail to drive on right half of roadway
September 27
Deputies took a report of harassment in Pickering
September 29
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville
October 1
Aaron A. Landers, 36, Guilford, St. Joseph warrant for failure to appear
October 5
Ryan D. Grady, 30, Maryville, Parole board warrant for parole violation
October 7
Deputies responded to a report of tampering with motor vehicle in Graham
October 8
Wesley G. Parker, 38, Andrew County warrant failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Hopkins. Charles Dailey, 39, Clarinda, Iowa, Burglary, second degree, stealing and property damage, second degree
October 9
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
October 12
Justin W. Fager, 41, Pickering, Abuse or neglect of a child and domestic assault, second degree
October 13
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
Levi E. Wear, 19, What Cheer, Iowa, Probation violation
October 15
Laura M. Osborn, 38, Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree and domestic assault, third degree
October 16
Aiden S. Clements, 18, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, prior, minor visibly intoxicated, under 21 possessing illegal ID, display, possess plates of another
October 17
Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, 29, Maryville, Failure to appear
Verrell J. Garrett, 22, Grandview, Failure to appear
October 19
Riely K. Snyder, 26, St. Joseph, St. Joseph warrant failure to appear
October 20
James L. Steinhauser, 70, Stanberry, Trespass, first degree
October 22
Deputies took a report of burglary in Skidmore
Robert A. Rother, 64, Maitland, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid
October 24
Wayne A. Smith, 31, Texas City, Texas. Failure to appear
October 25
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
Cameron J. Smith, 39, Maryville, Failure to appear
October 26
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Hopkins
October 27
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Guilford
October 28
Bailey A. Arban, 21, Maryville, Failure to appear