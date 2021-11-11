NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

September 23

Angelina R. Lebow, 18, Hopkins, Fail to stop for a school bus

September 24

Joshua D. Sagehorn, 19, Seward, Nebraska, Fail to stop for school bus; Driving while intoxicated; Minor in possession; Fail to drive on right half of roadway

September 27

Deputies took a report of harassment in Pickering

September 29

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville

October 1

Aaron A. Landers, 36, Guilford, St. Joseph warrant for failure to appear

October 5

Ryan D. Grady, 30, Maryville, Parole board warrant for parole violation

October 7

Deputies responded to a report of tampering with motor vehicle in Graham

October 8

Wesley G. Parker, 38, Andrew County warrant failure to appear

Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Hopkins. Charles Dailey, 39, Clarinda, Iowa, Burglary, second degree, stealing and property damage, second degree

October 9

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville

October 12

Justin W. Fager, 41, Pickering, Abuse or neglect of a child and domestic assault, second degree

October 13

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville

Levi E. Wear, 19, What Cheer, Iowa, Probation violation

October 15

Laura M. Osborn, 38, Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree and domestic assault, third degree

October 16

Aiden S. Clements, 18, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, prior, minor visibly intoxicated, under 21 possessing illegal ID, display, possess plates of another

October 17

Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, 29, Maryville, Failure to appear

Verrell J. Garrett, 22, Grandview, Failure to appear

October 19

Riely K. Snyder, 26, St. Joseph, St. Joseph warrant failure to appear

October 20

James L. Steinhauser, 70, Stanberry, Trespass, first degree

October 22

Deputies took a report of burglary in Skidmore

Robert A. Rother, 64, Maitland, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid

October 24

Wayne A. Smith, 31, Texas City, Texas. Failure to appear

October 25

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville

Cameron J. Smith, 39, Maryville, Failure to appear

October 26

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Hopkins

October 27

Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Guilford

October 28

Bailey A. Arban, 21, Maryville, Failure to appear

 

