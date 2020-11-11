COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, October 27.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Sheriff to Derby for equipment, to MTE for equipment (utilizing CARES funds.)
• The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, reviewed the insurance renewal with Jackson Insurance. A call made to the insurance company for clarification.
• A call was made to IHP Industrial regarding the boiler at the courthouse. It had been started on October 26 but was not working the morning of October 27. A part will need to be replaced, but the unit is now currently running. A ceiling tile in the treasurer’s office was looked at as well.
• The commission met with Tye Parsons, Grants Coordinator at NWMSU and Lt. Amanda Cullin with NWMSU University Police Department (UPD) regarding an application that NWMSU would like to apply for with the Missouri 911 Service Board for a grant for UPD. The grant would be used to assist with the back-up to the consolidated system. Parsons stated the county would need to be the applicant and work as the pass-through of the funds. The commission voted to accept the Missouri 911 Service Board Grant Agreement. Also in attendance were Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer talked with the commission about questions she has regarding HB391 (bill modifying provisions relating to agricultural operations) and the county’s role in the process. Jenkins shared emails she has received for the commission to review and advise on.
• Ryan Choquette with Tenaska, Clear Creek Wind project, called to review punch list items they are working on.
• Danielle Miller, Nodaway Valley Bank representative, spoke to the commission about their Health Savings Account (HSA) plan that NVB offers. Miller presented information and answered questions. The commission tabled a decision until Miller can get back to them with some further information they requested. Also in attendance were Jenkins, Rex Wallace, assessor and Tammy Carter, H.R. director.
• Sheriff Randy Strong and Sergeant Scott Wedlock discussed the 2014 Dodge Charger which has been totaled by the insurance company, MOPERM. Strong presented the commission with the amount MOPERM will be sending ($10,685) for the totaled vehicle and quotes from Tri-State Ford and Meyer Auto for a replacement vehicle. Strong requested the title be signed and sent to MOPERM. The commission approved the purchase of a replacement vehicle for the Sheriff’s Department. Strong and Wedlock also discussed vehicles that are out of commission and need to set up to do sealed bids on. Wedlock will get a complete list to the commission for consideration.
• The commission voted to put Lisa Nickerson, recorder, in as the county’s delegate for the Missouri Association of Counties Annual Conference. The virtual conference will be held on Monday, November 23.
• The commission met with Brett McLain, NW Audio, to discuss information he had submitted for video conferencing equipment, utilizing CARES Act Funds. Due to the approximate amounts of the equipment, the county will put this out to bid. Sealed bids will be accepted up to 9:00 a.m. on November 12 in the office of the Nodaway County Commission.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, October 29.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Road and Bridge to Railroad Yard for supplies; to Chris McCrary for uniform reimbursement; to Gray Oil for diesel fuel.
• Reviewed questions from Township representative regarding what a county form of government would look like.
• A call was taken from a concerned citizen, in the White Cloud Wind project area, to discuss a communications tower.
• A call was made to Kim Mildward at Northwest Regional Council of Governments to discuss a drone policy for the county, regarding the Historical Preservation Grant.
• Lily White, Maryville Chamber Director, spoke with the commission about a meeting with community partners to discuss goals and needs. The commission will speak on November 5 at 2:50 p.m. in the conference room at the county Administration Center. Also discussed Great Northwest Days.
• The commission, along with Patton, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Rex Wallace, assessor, Lisa Nickerson, recorder and Tammy Carter, H.R. director attended a conference call with Mike Keller and Brian Rose, benefit consultants and Renae DeSantis, account manager, all with Gallagher Benefit Services Inc., regarding the insurance renewal plan.
• The commission reviewed a request submitted by H.R. director, representing a road and bridge employee, for the uniform reimbursement to be raised. The request was denied.
• The commission inspected tubes on Road #954 and #960 and a bridge on Road #727 up for replacement, all in Grant Township. Also inspected a bridge due for replacement on Road #614 in Polk Township.