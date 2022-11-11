LAND TRANSFERS
October 25, 2022
Gerard L. and Kandie L. Lager to Sleek Creek Cafe LLC – Tract in Sec 24-63-34
October 27, 2022
Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck to Jacob Wood and Shelby Letuli – Lot 4 Blk 19 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Frank J. and Melissa D. Gardner to Thomas and Kayla Merlot – See Record
October 28, 2022
Max and C. Sue Akin Revocable Living Trust to River Edge Farms LLC – See Record
JCBL Development LLC to Arlo Development LLC – See Record
Michael R. Taylor to Melinda L. Taylor – Lot 5 Blk 31 Hastings Addition to Maryville
Kevin and Laurie A. Yoder to Joseph Frueh – Beg NW Cor Sec 33-65-36..See Record
Donald Griffin Trust to Stephen G. And Tara D. Kramer – See Record
Kenneth L. And Stephanie R. New to Stephanie A. And Steve M. Chop – Lot 2 Bird-Ridenour Addition to Maryville
Gemma and John Baker, Theresa Gard, Patricia Billings, Martin and Elizabeth Ginther, Sarah and Christopher Buescher, Aaron Ginther, Robert E. and Catharine Ginther (both deceased) to Gregory V. and Christina R. McQuinn – NW Sec 30-63-33
Edward J. And L. Diane Hidden to Dave Chestnut and Heather Baker – Sec 8-64-35
October 31, 2022
Brett J. and Elana J. Guthrie to Preston Lee and Emily Ann Pedersen – Lot 2 Elk 12 Southern Extension to Maryville
Dorrilla D. Hawk Revocable Living Trust to Wanda Fankhuaser – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 Blk 3 Bishops Second Addition to Ravenwood…See Record
Sandra S, Von Behren Revocable Living Trust to Harry and Samantha Barlett – Lot 12 Wells subdivision
November 1, 2022
Tiffany Elizabeth Piveral Estate, Jessica Leigh and Jared German, Personal Reps to Eugenia Stahl – Com SW For Sec 33-64-34…See Record
David Beason to Austin and Katie Parman Revocable Living Trust – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 4-64-37
David Beason to Cody Del and Necama Dawn Parman – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 4-64-37
November 2, 2022
Adam L. and Sherra L. Weldon to Rob and Carrie Sparks – Tract E1/2 Sec 12-64-36...See Record
Shelly Dawn Tripp to James Cory and Rebecca Marie Tadlock – W1/2 Lots 7, 8 Blk 14 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
November 3, 2022
Howard E. And Karen M. Umlaut to Sherry Gutzmer – Com NW Cor Blk 4 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Jared Viceroy to Sherry Gutzmer – See Record
Neva L. Spratt Revocable Trust, Martha E. Tracy, Successor Trustee to Martha Greeley and Bruce Rasmussen – See Record
Arlene Mae Buholt to William and Megan Blcak – Lot 5 Blk 1 Robinson’s Third Addition to Maryville
November 4, 2022
Doris Jean Hoy to Kaelan Leroy Hansen and Amanda Volner – All Lots 6, 7 Exc 10 Ft Off North Side Lot 7 Elk 51 Original Town of Hopkins
James A. and Karen K. Schumann to Kyle Alan Wolf and Shanda Dawn Johnston – Sec 14-62-35
Donald H. and Rita J. Luke to William Maxwell and Megan Kelly Stidham – Lot 7 Blk 28 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Michael and Torri Harkrider to Korbin Koch and Alicia Engstrand – Lot 2 Blk 6 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to Maryville
November 7, 2022
Patricia Lee Robbins, Norman E. Robbins (deceased), David Von Robbins to Maycee Hoover – Lots 9, 10 Blk 2 West Terrace Place
Bryce and Dawn Burton to NWMO Investments LLC – Lot 2 Blk 44 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
John L. and Debra J. White to John and Debra White Joint Revocable Trust Agreement – See Record