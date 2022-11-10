COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, November 1.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoices to MTE, Taylor Barrett Concrete Pumping and Garner Media Holdings. Liquor License Caterer for Backyard Vine & Wine. Sheriff to Fastenal for equipment, to Dynamic Research Technologies for training; Treasurer to Pitney Bowes for Postage.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Invite to Public Transport-Human Service Transport Plan meeting
• The commission returned a call to Cassie Wiederholt with the Community Ravenwood Playground Committee regarding
ARPA request. Chad Higdon, Second Harvest Food Pantry Director spoke with the commission regarding needs Second Harvest has and asked the commission to consider giving the organization ARPA funds. The commission asked for more breakdown on numbers. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #312 and #316 both in Nodaway Township.
• Chris Wallace, Nodaway County Extension Council board member gave the commission updates.
• Jenkins reviewed ARPA funds spent and earmarked.
• Holly Cronk stopped in to discuss the Make It Maryville committee.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, November 3.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoices to Nodaway News Leader, Elkins-Swyers and Coenen Enterprises, LLC. Road and Bridge to Fastenal for supplies; to Midway Ready Mix for concrete; to Viebrock for supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff Vehicle list as of 10/01/2022.
• Patton presented budget amendment information for FY2022 to the commission. Changes to Intangible Tax, Commissary Commissions, Juvenile Justice Preservation and Northwest Child Advocacy Task Force (CAC) funds. The changes were approved. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader. The commission discussed wrapping up FY22 and projects for FY23.
• Engle gave updates on bridge projects. The commissioners and Patton signed (via DocuSign) for BRO-R074(63) for Bridge #0228013, BRO-R074(64) for Bridge #0295003 and BRO-B074(65) for Bridge #0741000.
• Reviewed an email from DeAnn Davison, Tourism Director-City of Maryville updating the commission on application submission for the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO.)
• The commission signed a letter of support for the City of Maryville in regards to a Community Revitalization Grant through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected Bridge #91 in White Cloud Township and Road #718 in Grant Township.
• State Representative Allen Andrews presented Rex Wallace, assessor with an original signed House Bill 220 for the work he did for the taxing of windfarms.
• Courtney Park with Cox Health Lifeline, called regarding possible funds through the county.