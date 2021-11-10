LAND TRANSFERS
October 8, 2021
Robert L. Hackett Jr. and Karen E. Hackett to Advithri Technologies LLC – N ½ Lots 1, 2 Blk 10 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Michael T. and Cynthia A. Merrigan Revocable Trust to Cassie Osborn – Com Center Sec 24-62-32..See Record
October 12, 2021
Sandra S. VonBehren Revocable Living Trust to Douglas V. and Tyler V. Peve – Lot 7 Blk 2 Robinson’s Third Addition to the City of Maryville
Ronald and Diane Wiederholt to Nicholas and Claudia Patterson – W 25 Ft. Lots 13, 14, 15 Blk 7 Original Town of Ravenwood
October 13, 2021
Ricky and Janine Bell and Shawn and Natalie Farrell to Franklin Bell – Lot 5 Blk 2 West Terrace Place, an Addition to Maryville
Jerry J. and Linda L. Hurt Revocable Trust to Walter Brothers Properties LLC – Lot 4 WH Culver’s Addition to Maryville
October 14, 2021
Jodi Denise and Dewayne Davison, Jarret Dee and Jennifer Gray, Jolyn Deanne and Andrew Jackson to Mervin and Viola Yoder Trust – Com at SW Cor Sec 10-65-36..See Record
Kalikimaka LLC, Christy and Markham Harris to Steven Patrick and Melissa K. Miller – S 61 Ft. Lots 21, 22 Southern Boundary of Original Town of Maryville and Lot 1 Western Boundary to Southern Extension to Maryville
October 15, 2021
Benjamin S. and Tiffany D. Scott to Kevin and Nancy Ozane – Lots 3, 4 Blk 1 MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
Kim W. and Carol L. Spradling to Athen B. and Tracy M. Jones – Lot 5 and E 10 Ft. Lot 6 White Ridge Addition and Misc. Tract..See Record
Brian N. and Cecily A. Lanier to Jeremy Wilson – Lot 1 Blk 9 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Larry Dean and Anna L. Redford Revocable Living Trust to Robert and Miranda Redford – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-64-35
Wilhelm Gerhardt Goecken to Brenda Pitts – Lot 7, except W 40’ and W1/2 Lot 8 in E. Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville..See Record
Higginbotham Family Trust, Harlan K. Higginbotham, Trustee to Rick A. and Tamra J. Carter – Co at N1/4 Cor Sec 25-64-36..See Record
October 18, 2021
Terrill M. and Shirley M. Davis to Jeffrey V. Davis and Kristina M. Reid– Beg at NE Cor Blk 1 in Forcade’s Addition to Graham…See Record
Eugene V. and Patrice A. Lager to Eugene and Patrice Lager Living Trust – E1/2 NW1/4, NW1/4 NE1/4 and N1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 30; E1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 19; Twp 63-35 and W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 19-63-35
Matthew J. and Katlyn Miller to Matthew J. and Katlyn R. Miller – Beg E1/4 Cor Sec 30-65-34..See Record
October 19, 2021
Dennis D. Elliott, Amy Flaugh, DPOA to Felecia Dawn McClarnon Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 Blk 6 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
October 20, 2021
Jeffrey L. Thurman to Caleb Booth and Hanna Conley – Part Sec 9-64-34
Larry W. and Sharon K. Leivan, Betty Sue Leivan, Attorney in Fact to Daniel Galbraith – Blk 1 Original Town of Clearmont
October 21, 2021
Sandra K. Wright to James Duncan – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Blk 3 Skidmore’s Fifth Addition
October 22, 2021
Pleasant Ridge Inc. to Charles L. and Patricia J. Ireland – Lot 35 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat No 2, an Addition to Maryville
Joseph H. and Mary A. Schieber to Maximillan K. and Laura A. Pawlowski A Lot 80.11 Feet on West Side and 75 Feet on East Side Lot 1, Faustiana Addition…See Record
October 25, 2021
Michael L. Freed Revocable Trust to Karen M. Freed Revocable Trust – Three Tracts Sec 21-64-33
Karen M. Freed Revocable Trust to K4 Acres LLC – Three Tracts Sec 21-64-33
Karen M. Freed Revocable Trust to K4 Acres LLC – Two Tracts, Sec 36-66-35; 36-62-35
Michael L. Freed Revocable Trust to J&M Acres LLC – Tract in Sec 1-62-34
Elliot and Alysha Martha Foster to Charles Dunlap and Augusta A. Crane – Two Tracts in Sec 19-64-35
October 26, 2021
Brady Bugh to Thomas Leo and Traci Barmann Snyders – Lot 6 Blk 4 Robinson Addition to Maryville
Charles A. and Elizabeth Badami to Makayla Hewell and Ty Andrew Cox – Lot 3 Blk 3 Robinson’s Third Addition to Maryville
October 27, 2021
Lewis E. and Eleanor Jo Blackney to Brandon Dougherty – A Tract in SW1/4 Sec 1-66-36
Double B Development, LLC, Mountain Ventures, Inc, Billy D. Ingels to William D and Jeanette A. Whited Revocable Living Trust – Lot 7A Tranquility Court Patio Homes Phase II
October 28, 2021
Kent C. and Marcy Nelson to Oikos Home solutions, LLC – Lot 2 The Birches Condo Plat VII and Lot 1 K&W Subdivision of Blk 7 Bariteau’s Addition to Maryville
Dennis L. and Diane R. Schieber Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Darrell John and Sheila Maureen Schieber – Part Blk 4 Original Town of Conception Jct.
Missouri 1-Atchison RSA, Northwest Missouri Cellular to Midwest Data Center, Inc ¬ Part of W1/2 Lots 1, 2 Blk & Original Town of Maryville
Daniel Ferreira to Alexander Michael and Amanda Corrine Doyle – Lots 33, 34, 35 Blk 26 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
October 29, 2021
Lamar and Lisa Watson to Lamar and Lisa Watson – Part of Lots 4, 5 Blk 2 Bishop’s Second Addition to Ravenwood
Whitford-Vantwa, Inc., Bryan D. Twaddle to Twaddle Realty, Inc. – Lot 2 Highland Townhouses
Jason and Joni Hawk to Wick C. and Caroline Cunningham
Debra I. Farnan to Koda Terry – Lots 5-8 and E1/2 Lot 9 Blk 29 Original Town Burlington Jct.