MUNICIPAL COURT
October 19
Judge Robert Rice
Kayla M. Ayala, Independence, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Savannah Cendroski, Smithville, Fail to obey traffic control devices, $60.50
John P. Crum, Kansas City, Defective equipment, $250
Wyatt Garner, Mary-ville, Defective equipment, $250
Michelle L. Gascoigne, Maryville, Defective equipment, $500
Colton Hielen, Mary-ville, Fail to display, fasten front/back license plate on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50; Possess drug paraphernalia, $100; Possess marijuana, $200; Driving while intoxicated, drugs, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Sailaxman Janumula, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Ayanna Johnson, Kansas City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50; Fail to obey traffic control devices, $60.50
Kacie E. Lapsley, Mary-ville, Defective equipment, $500
Henry Martin, Lea-wood, Kansas, Littering, $400; Littering, $200
Natalie J. Petty, Lea-wood, Kansas, Littering, $400
Kennedy E. Stark, Maryville, Littering, $200
Ryan P. Theunissen, Platte City, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $125
Kirstyn M. Trigg, Mary-ville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
Lisa E. Watson, Ravenwood, Defective equipment, $250
Zoie E. Wiley, Lake Winnebago, Littering, $200
