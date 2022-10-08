COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tues., Sept. 27.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Caterer’s Liquor License to Countryside Cinema, LLC (The Hanger); Invoices to MTE for supplies/equipment; J&S Cleaning services for labor; Devnet for quarterly software. Sheriff to Beemer Muffler for repair to Unit #705.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Letter of resignation from Christie Matthews-Allen from the Assessor’s office
• Patton informed the commission that Julia Schmitz had called in and accepted the appointment to the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees for a 2-year term. A call was made to Sherri Kinsella who agreed to serve a one-year term. Applications are still being taken for the final one-year term.
• Walker delivered requested documents to Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments regarding the information requested for Reconnecting Communities Grant. Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, and Walk took pictures of the bridge sites for the grant. Pictures of the following bridges were taken and shared with Dowis: Bridge #782 (Hughes) #805 (Monroe) #576 (Polk) #657 (Jefferson) and #1013 (Washington).
• Walker delivered the applications of the five appointed Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees seats to Judge Robert Rice. Rice will make contact with the new board members in the future to set up the first meeting.
• A second message was left and an email sent to Russ Hitz of JNR Adjustment Company regarding Claim #P-319787 with Century Link. In the afternoon, the commission spoke with Hitz to discuss the incident. Hitz requested a liability dispute be drafted and emailed to him in response to the claim.
• H.R. Director, Tammy Carter, notified the commission that she had scheduled the annual flu-clinic for October 27, 2022 at 1:00. This will be held in the conference room at the county Administration Center.
• Nodaway County Collector/Treasurer, Marilyn Jenkins, reported to the commission on a property that has been on the tax sale for the last seven years. In situations like this, the current policy of the collector is to offer the property to the city it is located within first. For this property, located in the City of Hopkins, the city is interested in the property. Jenkins plans to ask the City of Hopkins to pay the advertising fees spent over the last seven years and turn the property over.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thurs., Sept. 29.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Invoices to Taylor Concrete Plumbing. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the Elks.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Road & Bridge Fuel & Equipment Report. Letter from Sheriff Strong regarding weapon inventory trade-in
• Alice Schieffer with Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, brought in new hire Cheyenne Murphy, accounting assistant, to introduce to the commission. Murphy is replacing Schieffer. A call was made to Jerri Dearmont regarding a letter received from Brandon Jenson, Program Manager for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG.) Dearmont explained that the county is not eligible for CDBG funds until 2023 grant cycle as they currently have a grant open
• The commission returned a call to a resident of Polk Township who has a concern with a hidden drive on Road #607. The commission looked at the location and contacted Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor. Another call was returned to a resident with a concern regarding a retaining wall being built. He reported that he had talked with Jim Wiederholt, City of Maryville and a resolution had been discussed.
• The Designation of Delegates to Missouri Association of Counties Annual Conference was filled out and returned.
• Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, called to discuss grant opportunities.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle inspected Road #607 in Polk Township, a crossing on Road #33 in Lincoln Township, Road #92 and a crossing at Road #92 both in Hopkins Township, Bridges #521, #547 and #547005 all in Green Township.
• Rex Wallace, assessor, visited with the commission on solar energy farms looking at Nodaway County. Wallace gave updates and discussed licensing and road agreements. Wallace gave updates on projects he is working on.
• Patton reported that a resident had called in to report that Zimmerman Hauling had done a good job spreading the CART rock.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton discussed FY22 budget amendments that will be needed. The Amendment process will take a few weeks to put together and a hearing date will be scheduled.