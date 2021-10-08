COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, September 28.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent
Business before the governing board included:
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Invite to Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Program from Judge Robert Rice; Email from Matt Barry, Senior Field Rep for Congressman Sam Graves re: Bridge #0085006; MOPERM Notice re: Cyber and Information Breach Coverage for 2022; State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) FY2021 4th Quarter- Disaster Assistance Quarterly Report
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director, presented a proposal to the commission of moving Mike Trimble to the open foreman position at the road and bridge department. The commission approved the promotion.
• Walk reported on an issue with a road condition that Kurby Kenny, Hughes Township Trustee had asked him to review.
• The commission discussed quotes that had come in for the skid loader trade with Bryan Engle, road and bridge supervisor. Engle reported on projects the crew has been working on.
• A call came in from Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding the COVID assistance program available. The county is not participating.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector-treasurer, answered questions for Walk regarding the road and bridge fund.
• The commission called to speak with Marla Finney with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s department, regarding an invoice question.
• Larry Temple with McBride, Lock and Associates, called to conduct the audit exit interview with the commission, Jenkins and Patton. Temple discussed two revenue funds that he felt should be included on the SEFA report. Jenkins and Patton will look into these two funds and report back to Temple on whether they are federal funds. Temple also discussed an issue with the CARES Act funds, which has already been corrected.
• Rex Wallace, assessor, spoke with the commission regarding a turbine company looking to put in a new wind farm in Nodaway County. Wallace asked that the commission review the licensing agreement. Changes were made by the commission and typed up by Wallace to be shared. Wallace and Jenkins discussed a letter they had received from Travis Elliot of Ellis, Ellis Hammons and Johnson regarding the taxing of wind turbines.
• Wallace requested a key for Kevin Hartman, to the county barn building, for use when he opens the Household Hazardous Waste drop off site. The next open site date is Saturday, October 2, 2021. The commission agreed to give him a key for the date requested.
• Commissioner Burns and Walk, along with Engle, inspected Bridge #259, Road #278 both in Union Township, inspected the concrete box that was replaced with a tube on Road #499 in Polk Township and inspected and approved Road #258 in Jackson Township.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director, gave an update on the Make it Maryville Campaign. The commission requested Carter get pricing on lights for the courthouse and a tree on the courthouse lawn during the holiday season.
• Brian Rose, Senior Benefits Consultant with Gallagher Benefit Services, met with the commission, along with Patton, Wallace, Jenkins and Carter, to discuss 2022 Renewal Strategies for employee health benefits.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, September 30.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory Disposal forms for Assessor’s office; Transfer of sick leave from one employee to another in Sheriff’s office. Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel fuel.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Notice of Flu Clinic at Administration Building on October 12 at 1:00 p.m.
• The commission discussed the purchase of a skid loader trade with Bryan Engle, road and bridge supervisor. A decision was reached to purchase a skid loader this year using the trade-in of the current skid loader as the down payment and paying the remainder out of the 2022 budget. Engle will contact the representatives of the companies that provided the initial numbers to see if they will agree to these terms and will report back to the commission.
• A message was left for Meg Currie with Enel White Cloud Wind Project, regarding the Construction Impact Fee. A call was also made to Jeremy Price, who says he will follow-up. An email was also sent to Currie and Price.
• The 911 Oversight Board held their board meeting during the commission’s session time. Present were Walker, Burns, Walk, Nodaway County Commission; Bill Florea, Director of Operations for Nodaway County Ambulance District; Ty Parsons and Dannen Merrill, Maryville City Council. Also present: Maryville Public Safety Director Ron Christian and Lt. Mike Stolte; Northwest Regional Communications, Jessica Rickabaugh, Dispatch Supervisor and Stacey Rucker, Assistant Supervisor and Trainer; Greg McDanel, City of Maryville Manager; Marilyn Jenkins, Collector/Treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. Not present: Ben Lipiec, Maryville City Council. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. and adjourned at 9:53 a.m.
• The commissioners, along with Engle, inspected Bridge #295003 in Polk Township, Road #868 (three tubes) and Road #800 (tube) both in Hughes Township, and Road #508 in Green Township.
A call was made to Nick Jameson at Schildberg Construction regarding Hughes Township’s CART Rock. Jameson set up a time to come in and talk with the commission for Tuesday, September 28 at 10:00.
• The commissioners, along with Engle, inspected Bridge #956002 in Grant Township.
• The commission reviewed the minutes from today’s 911 Oversight Board meeting and they have been sent out to the other four (4) board members along with Greg McDanel, City of Maryville Manager. The commission is requesting the next meeting date for November 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.